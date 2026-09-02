Berenberg has initiated coverage on four major space companies with optimistic ‘Buy’ recommendations, igniting a significant market rebound led by a double-digit surge in AST SpaceMobile stock.

Berenberg initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile, Rocket Lab, Planet Labs, and HawkEye 360 with ‘Buy’ ratings.

AST SpaceMobile shares jumped nearly 10% to $61.22 after receiving a $92 price target, reflecting high expectations for its satellite communication network.

The optimistic outlook offers relief to a sector that tumbled an average of 53% after the market highs surrounding SpaceX's initial public offering.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) stock soared 10% on Wednesday after Berenberg initiated a bullish rating and early investor and board member Adriana Cisnero purchased about 10,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a regulatory filing.

The space sector got a shot in the arm after investment firm Berenberg issued a series of bullish stock initiations, helping companies like AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) and Planet Labs (PL) recover from a recent sell-off.

Berenberg Bullish On Space Stocks

The brokerage launched coverage on four key players in the space economy, namely, AST SpaceMobile, Rocket Lab (RKLB), Planet Labs, and HawkEye 360 (HAWK), assigning a ‘Buy’ rating to each firm.

The broad endorsement follows a difficult stretch for the industry, during which these four stocks declined by an average of 53% between late May and the end of August. The sector-wide drop coincided with the market recalibration after SpaceX’s high-profile initial public offering.

AST SpaceMobile posted the group's most dramatic gains, surging roughly 10%. Analysts at Berenberg set a price target of $92 for the direct-to-cell satellite communications developer, implying potential upside of about 65% from Tuesday’s closing price.

As AST continues to build its satellite constellation, financial projections point to strong future revenue. Sales are forecast to reach about $650 million in 2027, then expand to $1.76 billion in 2028, per data from Fiscal.ai, with the majority of sales secured through commitments from major wireless providers.

Other Berenberg Space Calls

The analyst note highlighted distinct growth pathways across the broader space ecosystem:

Planet Labs (PL): Berenberg initiated coverage of Planet Labs with a ‘Buy’ rating and $25 price target, implying a 30% jump from Tuesday’s close.

The firm says falling launch costs in the space industry have enabled a "rapidly growing investable universe." Lower costs have driven the space economy past $500B in 2025, and it is on track to exceed $1 trillion by 2030. Berenberg favors companies with "vertically integrated launch and differentiated/sovereign constellation capability that cannot easily be replicated," according to excerpts from the note published by TheFly.

Rocket Lab (RKLB): As a comprehensive launch and satellite technology vendor, Rocket Lab has an $83 price target, up 33% from its Tuesday close. The company's revenue is projected to approach $1 billion in 2026, up from around $600 million in 2025, as per Fiscal.ai.

HawkEye 360 (HAWK): Berenberg set a $24 price target for the defense-focused satellite intelligence vendor, which is expected to log $217 million in revenue in 2026.

ASTS, PL, RKLB, HAWK Stock: Stocktwits Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits ranged from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘neutral’, with ‘normal’ message volumes.

HAWK stock has lost 36% year-to-date, PL stock is up 4%, RKLB eased 10.4%, and ASTS fell 13.7% in the same period.

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