The Federal Reserve’s latest economic report highlights slight-to-moderate national growth, driven by demand in manufacturing and tech, even as rising energy costs, inflation, and global conflicts weigh on consumers.

Economic output ticked up across 10 of the 12 Federal Reserve Districts, while activity in two regions remained flat.

Energy, freight, and raw materials rose sharply, with ongoing tensions in the Middle East inflating fuel prices.

Strong spending on high-end luxury goods, tech infrastructure, and defense contrasted with growing financial strain among lower-income households and soft vehicle sales.

Economic activity across the United States expanded at a modest pace from early July through late August, strengthened by steady manufacturing orders and strong demand for data center infrastructure, according to the Federal Reserve’s August 2026 Beige Book released on Wednesday.

Ten of the Fed’s 12 regional districts reported slight to moderate growth, while two districts noted stagnant conditions. However, business contacts nationwide expressed heightened anxiety about persistent increases in input costs, rising fuel costs linked to Middle East instability, and potential tariff impacts.

Manufacturing And Data Infrastructure Drive Gains

Manufacturing activity rebounded across multiple regions, buoyed by significant orders linked to national defense, artificial intelligence, and new data center developments. Districts including Cleveland, Atlanta, and Chicago noted that data center construction is a primary engine of regional expansion.

Nonresidential real estate projects surged in technology hubs, offsetting a marked cooling in home sales and residential building, as elevated interest rates continue to deter prospective buyers.

Price Pressures And Household Strain

Prices increased moderately in eight districts, driven primarily by nonlabor input costs, energy surcharges, and rising insurance costs. Supply chain friction emerged in sectors dependent on specialized metals like copper, steel, and aluminum, as well as petrochemicals.

While affluent consumers maintained high spending on luxury goods, high-end travel, and dining, mid- to lower-income households increasingly traded down to value retailers, relied on credit, or trimmed discretionary spending in response to rising daily costs. Auto sales were subdued across most regions due to vehicle pricing and financing rates.

Labor Markets Stabilization

Overall employment levels rose only slightly nationwide, with half of the districts reporting no change in headcounts. Demand for skilled trade workers and specialized technology professionals remained tight, keeping wage pressure moderate.

Conversely, several service and retail firms reduced staffing or froze hiring in response to softer customer demand. Employers also increasingly reported integrating artificial intelligence tools to streamline administrative tasks and improve workplace efficiency.

U.S. equities climbed on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up by nearly 0.4%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) added 0.1%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.4%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

What Is The Fed Beige Book

The Beige Book is a Federal Reserve System publication about current economic conditions across the 12 Federal Reserve Districts. It characterizes regional economic conditions and prospects based on a variety of mostly qualitative information, gathered directly from each District’s sources. Reports are published eight times per year.

The 12 districts include Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta, Chicago, St Louis, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Dallas, and San Francisco.

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