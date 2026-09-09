Compass said patients who received an additional 25 mg dose of COMP360 saw their depression scores improve by an average of 13 points after 52 weeks.

40% to 45% of the patients saw depression scores fall by at least half, while about 30% achieved remission, the company said.

Compass expects to complete the submission of the latest study in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The study uses the MADRS, which measures depression severity on a 0-to-60 scale.

Compass Pathways (CMPS) was on investors’ radar on Wednesday after the company said that its experimental psilocybin treatment COMP360 continued to show benefits for some patients with treatment-resistant depression for up to a year.

COMP360 is Compass’ proprietary synthetic version of psilocybin, an ingredient found in certain mushrooms. It is being developed for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), which generally refers to depression that has not improved adequately after at least two treatments.

CMPS shares jumped 5% higher in pre-market, extending gains after a 5% jump in the previous session and defying weakness in the broader market. It was also among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Phase 3 Study Shows Reduction In Depression Scores

The latest results come from the open-label Part C of the Phase 3 COMP005 study. Patients who received an additional 25 mg dose of COMP360 saw their depression scores improve by an average of 13 points from the start of the study after one year. The study uses the MADRS scale, which measures depression severity on a 0-to-60 scale, with lower scores indicating fewer symptoms.

Among patients who received 25 mg of COMP360 during Part C, 40% to 45% saw their depression scores fall by at least half, while about 30% achieved remission, with their symptoms declining to very low levels. No new safety signals were reported.

Commercial Launch Targeted For 2027

COMP005 previously met its primary Phase 3 endpoint, with a single 25 mg dose producing a statistically significant improvement over placebo at six weeks. Compass’ second study, COMP006, also subsequently met its primary endpoint.

The FDA granted Compass a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) review, allowing the company to submit portions of its approval application as they are completed.

Compass expects to complete the submission of the latest study in the fourth quarter and is targeting a commercial launch in the first half of 2027.

Retail Urges Loading Up On CMPS

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding CMPS turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said $4 billion seems like a “fair market cap” leading up to the FDA approval and around “$6-8 billion post-approval”. The current value is around $2 billion.

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Another user urged loading and holding the stock with multiple catalysts coming up.

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The stock has gained around 115% so far in 2026.

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