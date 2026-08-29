Wall Street veteran investor Jordi Visser gave a long-term Bitcoin price prediction of $600,000-$1 million based on a hypothetical $100 trillion crypto market cap, but did not provide a firm target.

Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole comments were ‘showmanship’ for Fed credibility and did not signal anything about a September hike, says Jordi Visser

The policy driver was really Scott Bessent’s yield suppression campaign, he said.

Visser directly linked Bessent’s playbook to crypto, saying stablecoins would need to grow to $3 trillion to be a major Treasury buyer.

Wall Street veteran Jordi Visser said that Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's hawkish-sounding Jackson Hole remarks were "showmanship" aimed at Fed credibility, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's yield-suppression playbook was what mattered for crypto.

Visser said on Anthony Pompliano's podcast on Saturday that Warsh's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday did not really hint at a rate hike in September, even though the market was talking about it that way. "I think a lot of this is for showmanship; it's for credibility at the Fed, but the reality is I don't think anything is going to change," he said.

But Bessent, on the other hand, through yen intervention, Treasury buybacks, and Treasury General Account (TGA) management, was actively working to keep long-end yields lower, Visser said.

The TGA is the government's operating cash account at the Fed. One way the Treasury can change market liquidity is by changing the amount of the TGA. Visser said Warsh wouldn't raise rates in September because that would go against their plan.

Stablecoins, AI And Treasury Demand: Visser Links Bessent’s Strategy To Crypto

He tied Bessent's strategy directly to crypto, arguing the Treasury's approach depended on stablecoins scaling into a major buyer of U.S. debt. "We need stablecoins to be up to $3 trillion so they can buy treasuries as well," Visser said. "All to let the humanoids and the speed of AI get us out of this problem."

In the speech at Jackson Hole, Warsh stopped short of committing to a rate decision, saying he was "committed to a discipline, not to a decision." He noted inflation, measured by the Fed's preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) gauge, was still running at 3.7% annually, nearly double the central bank's 2% target, and called financial conditions accommodative rather than restrictive.

Bitcoin’s price was down over 1% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Betting Big On Ethereum And Solana

His own portfolio reflected that thesis, with Visser disclosing that he now has more Ethereum (ETH) than he has “ever had.” He cited his view that “tokenization and the stablecoin rails” will bring traditional hedge funds into the ecosystem trade.

He also cited Solana’s (SOL) run as evidence that the current crypto rally was driven by fundamentals and not speculation. He built an index of tokens he considers “fundamentally relevant” in crypto, setting them apart from meme-ified names he likened to GameStop-style trading vehicles, Visser said.

Ethereum’s price was down by 2% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around ETH remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter around it moved from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ over the past day.

Solana’s price was trading flat during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around ETH remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Bitcoin Target Left Deliberately Vague

Visser also provided a $600,000 to $1 million long-range Bitcoin scenario, based on a hypothetical total crypto market cap of $100 trillion, but did not give a firm price target. “I learned my lesson last year when I thought we’d be at $250,000 already and we’re nowhere near that,” he said. Visser has typically framed his Bitcoin bull case around allocation sizing and long-term compounding.

Read also: Arthur Hayes Names Ethereum His ‘No. 1 Crypto Pick’, Sees ETH Surging 3X To 5X ‘Pretty Quickly’

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