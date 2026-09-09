Nike, McDonald's, and Constellation Brands plunged to 52-week lows amid negative company catalysts and broader sector weakness.

NKE stock fell 0.78% at close after an announcement last week that it will be removed from the S&P 100 index from Sept. 21.

MCD stock fell to an annual low during regular trading hours as weak consumer traffic in the U.S. and disappointing earnings continued to weigh on the company, but shares closed up 0.04%.

STZ stock slumped more than 5% at close after CEO Nicholas Fink spoke at the Barclays Annual Global Consumer Conference in Boston, indicating a transition from capacity expansion to a more operationally focused, margin-driven model.

Shares of Nike Inc. (NKE), McDonald's Corp. (MCD) and Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) slumped to 52-week lows amid negative catalysts and broader sector weakness.

NKE stock fell 0.78% at close after an announcement last week that it will be removed from the S&P 100 index as of Sept. 21.

MCD stock fell to an annual low during regular trading hours as weak consumer traffic in the U.S. and disappointing earnings continued to weigh on the company but shares closed up 0.04%.

STZ stock slumped more than 5% at close after CEO Nicholas Fink spoke at the Barclays Annual Global Consumer Conference in Boston, indicating a transition from capacity expansion to a more operationally focused, margin-driven model.

Nike Falls On Index Exclusion

NKE stock fell to a 52-week low of $37.90 on Tuesday, putting it on track for a third week of losses after it was announced last week that the company would be removed from the S&P 100 index before trading opens on Sept. 21, 2026. The exclusion ends its nearly 18-year run in the blue-chip stock group.

Meanwhile, BMO Capital analyst Kelly Crago initiated coverage of Nike with an ‘Underperform’ rating and $30 price target, implying a downside of more than 21% from its last close.

The analyst said that the company faces slowing lifestyle demand, a China distribution reset, and structurally lower margins. BMO said that it believes these will push a fully recovered $3.00 earnings per share out to Nike's fiscal 2031.

It expects Nike to reset the fiscal 2027 bar when it reports fiscal first-quarter (Q1) results in October, leaving the "Nike Premium" valuation at risk of further erosion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NKE stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have declined nearly 40% so far this year.

McDonald’s Continues To Drop On Market Weakness

MCD stock slipped to an annual low of $254.28 on Tuesday, although it snapped a five-day losing streak to close marginally in the green.

Weakness in its consumer market, especially in the U.S., and a slowdown in same-store sales growth have strained its shares.

Last month, McDonald’s reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.38, which beat consensus estimates. However, although revenue rose 4% year over year to $7.10 billion, it came in below Wall Street expectations.

Net income increased to $2.36 billion from $2.25 billion a year earlier. However, U.S. comparable sales were up just 0.8%, and global comparable sales rose 1.3%. The company also said overlapping promotions and menu changes strained restaurant operations and hurt service times. Persistent consumer affordability concerns further pressured demand, contributing to the stock’s decline.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MCD stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares are down more than 15% in 2026.

Constellation Brands Falls On Strategic Pivot

STZ stock slumped to a 52-week low of $120.43 on Tuesday after CEO Nicholas Fink spoke at the Barclays Annual Global Consumer Conference in Boston and said “It was a pretty lackluster August relative to the start of the summer."

The CEO also outlined a strategic pivot from capacity expansion to a more operationally focused, margin-driven model, which did not land well with investors. Fink specifically noted that the measures would boost profit amid sluggish sales growth.

“We have to be excellent at taking the things that we’ve scaled and continuing to drive saliency and relevance, continuing to find the granular pockets of growth, and activating those areas that really speak to consumers,” he said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around STZ stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares are down more than 14% year-to-date.

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