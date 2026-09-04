DocuSign’s AI-driven Intelligent Agreement Management adoption gained in the second quarter, with revenue and earnings topping estimates.

DocuSign CEO Allan Thygesen said IAM is gaining traction, with its share of total ARR rising to 15.1% from 12.6%.

The company is expanding IAM beyond e-signatures, using AI to analyze agreement data

DocuSign’s Q2 revenue and adjusted EPS beat analyst estimates, reaching $875.7 million and $1.16, respectively.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) stock is gaining as the company’s artificial intelligence push gains momentum, with its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform driving higher adoption and helping turn agreement data into actionable business insights. The company raised its fiscal 2027 outlook after Q2 revenue climbed 9% year-on-year.

Docusign stock traded nearly 3% higher overnight, heading into Friday. The stock is also on track for a second week of gains.

IAM Gains Traction As AI Expands DocuSign's Platform

Speaking during the Q2 earnings call, DocuSign CEO Allan Thygesen highlighted rising IAM revenue contribution and growing customer use of AI-powered workflows.

“We unlocked even greater customer value within IAM and further extended IAM's functionality into the tools where our customers work, while driving efficiency as we scale. Our platform strategy is working, as reflected in IAM now accounting for 15.1% of total ARR, up from 12.6% in Q1.”

The CEO said DocuSign is extending IAM beyond its core e-signature business and embedding the technology into the applications customers already use. The platform combines agreement information with AI capabilities to help businesses extract insights and support faster decision-making.

Major Companies Adopt DocuSign's IAM

DocuSign said more than 300 million documents have been added to IAM's Agreement Manager. Thygesen also highlighted the platform's AI-native architecture, saying “IAM's AI native architecture is processing workloads at significantly lower marginal costs than offerings that route to external LLMs. This is the key reason we were able to significantly increase cumulative documents ingested in IAM sequentially in Q2, while maintaining high gross margins over the same period.”

He also highlighted that several major companies expanded their use of IAM during the quarter. Salesforce (CRM) is using the platform as a central repository for agreements and related data, while Oppenheimer is applying it to onboarding and AI-enabled workflows.

DocuSign reported Q2 fiscal 2027 revenue of $875.7 million, with an adjusted EPS of $1.16, both exceeding the analysts’ consensus estimates of $867.16 million and $1.09, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data. The company raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting full-year revenue of $3.499 billion to $3.507 billion, and ARR growth of 8.5%-9%.

DOCU Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

A user said, “Quietly having itself a day. Funny how fast Wall Street remembers a company when the numbers start doing the talking.”

Another user said, “Low volume, hold your shares. This is going to $75+ tomorrow.”

DOCU stock has declined over 2% year-to-date.

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