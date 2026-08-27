Salesforce’s $5.90 adjusted Q2 earnings per share came in substantially above the $3.27 consensus, while revenue also edged past expectations.

Salesforce’s new FY27 revenue forecast of $46.1 billion-$46.4 billion moves above its previous guidance range of $45.9 billion-$46.2 billion.

The company’s expanded partnership with Anthropic will bring Claudeforce to Claude users, giving them access to Salesforce data and 37 pre-built sales skills.

Retail sentiment for CRM on Stocktwits turned bullish, with traders predicting a move toward $275-$300 after the earnings report.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) shares soared 13% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the cloud software vendor reported results and issued guidance that surpassed Wall Street projections.

The cloud software vendor also raised its full-year outlook and expanded its strategic partnership with Anthropic.

CRM Earnings Beat Estimates

Salesforce reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $5.90, up 103% year-on-year and above the $3.27 consensus estimate, according to Fiscal.ai. The company’s revenue rose 11% year-on-year to $11.35 billion, ahead of the $11.32 billion consensus, according to Fiscal.ai.

“We just delivered one of our best quarters ever, outperforming across every key metric,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce, adding, “AI is delivering value across every layer of our platform. We’re seeing incredible demand for our AI and data products, with ARR about to cross $4 billion.”

Salesforce Raises Guidance

For the fiscal third quarter, Salesforce expects revenue to come in between $11.42 billion and $11.50 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 11% to 12%. The guidance is above analysts’ estimate of $11.40 billion, according to Fiscal.ai.

Salesforce expects adjusted earnings of $3.42 to $3.44 per share for the quarter, also topping the consensus estimate of $3.37.

For the full year, the company now expects earnings per share of $16.67 to $16.71, compared with analysts’ estimate of $14.14. Salesforce also raised its FY27 revenue outlook to $46.1 billion to $46.4 billion, above the consensus estimate of $46.11 billion.

In May, Salesforce had projected fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings per share of $14.06 to $14.12 on revenue of $45.9 billion to $46.2 billion.

Salesforce, Anthropic Expand Partnership

On Wednesday, Salesforce and Anthropic expanded their strategic partnership and unveiled “Claudeforce,” a new way for salespeople to access critical data directly from inside Anthropic’s Claude chatbot.

Claudeforce is launching as a plugin with 37 pre-built sales skills that will allow Claude users to compose emails, update records, and take other relevant actions, according to a release.

The companies said they plan to introduce more integrations across Claude, Salesforce, and their messaging platform, Slack, in the future.

CRM Stock: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CRM jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ in the past 24 hours, while message volume rose to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ during the same period.

Retail traders on Stocktwits turned bullish on Salesforce following the earnings report.

One retail trader expects CRM stock to quickly reclaim higher levels, saying the shares should reach $275 by Friday and adding that “software is back.”

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Another trader said Salesforce “never fails to beat” and expects current sentiment could help CRM climb back toward $300.

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A third trader said it was a “narrative shifting earnings report.” The user expects Thursday to be a “melt up sort of day” and believes investors should not “rush to sell at the open.”

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The expanded Anthropic partnership also sparked enthusiasm among retail traders. One user, ecstatic about the deal, predicted the stock could move “to Pluto,” signaling strong optimism around Salesforce’s expanded AI relationship with Anthropic.

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CRM stock has lost around 22% year-to-date.

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