Wall Street sees the settlement as a manageable financial hit and a relief for Meta, but analysts add that new teen usage restrictions could weigh on engagement, ad load and pricing.

Piper Sandler and Evercore ISI see the settlement as a positive for Meta shares.

Wells Fargo and BMO Capital warn that restrictions on teen usage could weigh on engagement.

Analysts’ price targets range from $580 to $860, reflecting differing views on Meta’s outlook.

Wall Street offered mixed takes on Meta Platforms’ (META) landmark settlement with U.S. states on Wednesday. Meta agreed to pay up to $17.1 billion and make major changes to its products following claims it endangered children with addictive social media platforms. Meta said the payment will be distributed in annual installments over 10 years.

META stock was trading 1.5% higher on Wednesday afternoon, at the time of writing, following the settlement news.

Piper Sandler Sees ‘Clear Positive’ For META

Piper Sandler views the settlement as a “clear positive” for Meta shares. The firm maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating and set a $785 price target, implying nearly 38% upside from Tuesday’s close. The news resolves a “significant legal overhang with negligible impact to estimates,” the firm told investors in a research note, according to TheFly.

The firm also contends that the settlement’s product changes for U.S. users under 18 impact only 0.5% of Meta’s global user base and will likely have a smaller impact on revenues.

Wells Fargo Flags Teen Engagement Risks

Wells Fargo said the settlement avoids worst-case financial scenarios but introduces new risks to engagement through restrictions on teen time spent.

The firm believes the financial impact is manageable for Meta and increases the likelihood of settlements in other outstanding cases. The offset is a potential real impact to teen engagement across social platforms, with TikTok and Instagram most exposed, Wells Fargo says. Overall, the firm has a mixed view of the settlement.

BMO Capital Sees Engagement Headwinds

BMO Capital said Meta’s settlement resolves key child-safety concerns but includes potentially significant usage restrictions.

Those restrictions create risks to engagement, ad load and pricing while raising the prospect of broader social media regulation, BMO Capital told investors in a research note, according to TheFly.

The firm maintained a ‘Market Perform’ rating and a $580 price target on Meta shares amid engagement headwinds and ongoing questions about capex ROI. The price target implies around 2% upside from Tuesday’s close.

Evercore Sees ‘Highly Compelling’ Stock Opportunity

Evercore ISI sees a “highly compelling” stock opportunity following the settlement and reiterated an ‘Outperform’ rating on Meta with an $860 price target, implying around 51% upside.

The firm said Meta has agreed to settle a major legal dispute with U.S. states over allegations that Facebook and Instagram failed to adequately protect children and were designed in ways that encouraged social-media addiction.

Evercore pointed out that shares have been materially dislocated due to concerns over hyper-aggressive capital expenditure plans and a series of recent youth-safety lawsuits. Wednesday’s development significantly addresses the latter, the firm said.

META Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for META jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ in the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘normal’ at the time of writing.

META stock has lost around 12% year-to-date.

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