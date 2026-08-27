Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic PBC has committed $45 billion to lease AI cloud computing infrastructure from London-based Nscale.

Anthropic signed a six-year, $45 billion agreement to utilize 460 megawatts of capacity from the initial phase of Nscale’s Monarch campus in West Virginia.

The facilities will leverage Nvidia Corp.’s upcoming Vera Rubin chips, with operations slated to begin late next year.

Anthropic took over the location after Microsoft Corp. exited its initial letter of intent for the West Virginia site.

Artificial intelligence firm Anthropic PBC has agreed to spend $45 billion to rent cloud computing capacity from London-based startup Nscale at a new facility in West Virginia, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The six-year agreement covers about 460 megawatts of power at Nscale’s flagship Monarch campus, equivalent to the energy needed to power around 345,000 U.S. homes.

The transaction marks the latest initiative by the maker of the Claude AI assistant to lock in massive computing resources prior to an anticipated initial public offering (IPO). Anthropic, which reached a valuation of $965 billion in May, has recently inked several large infrastructure deals, including $50 billion with Fluidstack, $10 billion with Volta Infra Holdings Ltd., and $45 billion with SpaceX.

Hardware Infrastructure And Site Details

The agreement covers the first of three planned buildings at Nscale's Monarch development. To meet Anthropic's operational requirements, Nscale will equip the site with Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) next-generation Vera Rubin chips, scheduled to come online late next year, Bloomberg reported.

Full development of the 1.35-gigawatt Monarch campus and its dedicated power plant is projected to cost $71 billion, with $47 billion allocated specifically to AI chips. Additional server infrastructure across the site is expected to become operational by 2028.

According to planning documents cited by Bloomberg, construction will directly employ 4,375 workers, while full site operations are projected to support 645 direct jobs and around 3,600 indirect positions across West Virginia.

Corporate Positioning And Market Impact

The site was originally intended for Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), which signed a letter of intent in March before opting not to proceed earlier this summer, clearing the way for Anthropic's lease, Bloomberg reported.

Securing an anchor tenant for the West Virginia project comes as Nscale prepares for an IPO as early as next month. The European neocloud provider, whose board includes former Meta executives Sheryl Sandberg and Nick Clegg, has reported around $51 billion in contracted revenue to prospective investors, according to Bloomberg.

Representatives for both Anthropic and Microsoft declined to comment on the arrangement.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits towards Anthropic was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

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