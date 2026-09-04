Citigroup has officially abandoned its expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2026.

Wall Street brokerage Citigroup pushed back its forecast for the Federal Reserve’s initial 25-basis-point rate reduction from October 2026 to June 2027.

Nonfarm payrolls expanded by 162,000 jobs in August—surpassing consensus estimates—while the unemployment rate remained stable at 4.1%.

September hike odds rise to ​60.4%, up from 49.4%, CME FedWatch shows

Citigroup pushed back its forecast for the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate cut to mid-2027, citing strong U.S. employment figures that signal continued strength in the labor market and diminish the rationale for near-term monetary easing.

The brokerage previously anticipated quarter-point reductions in October and December 2026, followed by another in January 2027. Under its revised baseline projection, Citigroup now foresees three consecutive 25-basis-point rate cuts occurring in June, September, and December of 2027.

U.S. equities were mixed in morning trade on Friday following the jobs report. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) dipped 0.23%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) fell 0.50%, while the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.41% higher.

The iShares 20+ year Treasury ETF (TLT) was up 0.5%.

Strong Employment Advances Shift Policy Baseline

Citi’s forecast update followed a Labor Department report showing U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 162,000 in August, topping all projections in Bloomberg and Reuters surveys. Furthermore, upward revisions erased prior estimates of job losses in July, signaling stronger hiring momentum. The national unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1%.

Citigroup economists Andrew Hollenhorst and Veronica Clark noted in a client communication that the data reinforces a picture of labor market stability, with a steady unemployment rate and a notable rebound in labor force participation. Consequently, policymakers are expected to view employment conditions as solid and redirect their core focus toward managing persistent inflation.

Market Expectations And Central Bank Outlook

The strong employment figures prompted financial markets to recalibrate expectations for central bank policy. Pricing in federal funds futures markets shifted to reflect an approximate 60% probability that Federal Reserve officials will raise rates at their upcoming policy meeting on September 15–16, up from roughly 50% prior to the report's release.

September hike odds rise to ​60.4%, up from 49.4%, CME FedWatch shows

Despite the labor market gains, analysts emphasize that a rate increase later this month remains far from guaranteed. Because wage growth slowed year over year and the employment data did not immediately show renewed wage-driven price pressure, central bank officials are waiting for key inflation gauges before committing to their next move.

Upcoming Inflation Data Key To Fed Decision

The Federal Reserve's path forward is expected to depend heavily on Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) reports scheduled for release next week.

Federal Open Market Committee members remain divided over the appropriate monetary policy setting following their July meeting, where three officials dissented in favor of a quarter-point rate increase, while the majority voted to hold borrowing costs steady. Economists note that warmer-than-expected inflation reports could compel the central bank to hike rates, while softer readings would likely persuade policymakers to maintain current rate levels.

Retail sentiment around SPY trended in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, while sentiment around QQQ improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory.

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