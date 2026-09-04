Immuron signed an agreement with Sweden’s Calmino Group to distribute digestive-health product Proibs in the U.S

Proibs is a medical device used to relieve abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation.

The company said it is targeting a portion of the U.S. digestive and gut-health supplement market, which it estimates at $4.16 billion.

In a study involving 1,003 users, 94% said Proibs was helpful, and 91% reported an improvement in daily life.

Shares of Immuron (IMRN) surged more than 60% on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company signed an exclusive agreement with Sweden’s Calmino Group to distribute digestive-health product Proibs in the U.S.

IMRN stock hit its highest levels since November 2025 and is on track to clock its biggest single-day gains since March 2024.

IMRN To Tap Into $4.2B Gut Health Market

Proibs is a medical device used to relieve abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. In a study conducted by Calmino involving 1,003 users, 94% said Proibs was helpful, 91% reported an improvement in daily life, and 98% said they would recommend the product.

The company said it is targeting a portion of the U.S. digestive and gut-health supplement market, which it estimates at $4.16 billion.

The deal expands Immuron’s commercial portfolio beyond Travelan, an over-the-counter tablet to prevent diarrhea.

IMM-529 Is Immuron’s Next Big Bet

Immuron is also advancing IMM-529, its experimental oral treatment for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, which can cause severe diarrhea. Last November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the company’s Investigational New Drug application, allowing IMM-529 to move toward a Phase 2 trial.

Healthcare consultancy firm Lumanity estimates IMM-529’s peak U.S. sales of $400 million.

Retail Flags ‘Insane’ Volumes

Retail sentiment surrounding IMRN on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral,’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said the stock could climb to $5, highlighting the “insane volume.”

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More than 80 million shares changed hands, far exceeding the daily average of around 16,000, according to Stocktwits data.

Another user highlighted $1.95 as key resistance.

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The stock has gained around 135% so far this year.

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