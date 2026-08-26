According to TheFly, UBS raised its price target on the stock to $37 from $29 with a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Citi expects further upside in the shares as Box's agentic automation, security, and governance use cases pick up.

Box reported second-quarter revenue of $321.15 million, surpassing the Street estimate of $319.09 million, according to Fiscal.ai data.

For the full year, the firm guided revenue to $1.29 billion, up from the previous guidance of $1.28 billion.

Shares of cloud computing company Box Inc. (BOX) rose over 3% in Wednesday’s pre-market session after it reported upbeat second-quarter revenue and also improved its outlook for the full year.

Following the earnings report, analysts have raised their price targets for the stock, albeit with some caution.

Wall Street’s Take On Box

According to TheFly, UBS raised its price target on the stock to $37 from $29 with a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Analyst Taylor McGinnis highlighted that Box delivered accelerating growth while Enterprise Advanced and AI-driven demand support potential upside despite conservative second-half of fiscal 2027 guidance.

UBS said it wants additional evidence that the recent momentum can be sustained through the second half of fiscal 2027 and FY28.

At the same time, Citi raised its price target to $40 from $37 with a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm expects further upside in the shares as Box's agentic automation, security, and governance use cases pick up.

Box’s Q2 Performance

Box reported second-quarter (Q2) revenue of $321.15 million, surpassing the Street estimate of $319.09 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 stood in line with the consensus estimate. For the full year, the firm guided revenue to $1.29 billion, up from the previous guidance of $1.28 billion.

CFO Dylan Smith stated that net retention rate improved to 106%, and highlighted that Enterprise Advanced continues to be a key driver of growth, with revenue in constant currency accelerating for a fifth quarter in a row. “We believe Box's Intelligent Content Management platform positions us well to deliver durable, long-term growth as enterprises increasingly look to us to securely power AI with context from their content.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment improved to “bullish” from “neutral” a day ago.

BOX shares have gained nearly 14% so far this year.

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Editor's Note: The story has been updated to reflect that the improved guidance is for the full year.<