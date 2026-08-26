Bernstein previously expected Bitcoin to reach $150,000 by the end of 2026 and saw the next cycle peak at around $200,000 in 2027.

Bernstein’s new forecast pushes the $150,000 level to mid-2027 and the next major peak to $300,000 in 2029.

It also cut its price target on MSTR stock to $350 from $450.

The firm cited its revised Bitcoin cycle outlook and Strategy’s equity dilution as reasons for the lower MSTR price target.

Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR) fell in pre-market trading on Friday as Bitcoin (BTC) struggled below $80,000 and Bernstein slashed its price target by $100.

The firm also pushed its forecast for Bitcoin to hit $150,000 by a year. Bernstein previously expected Bitcoin to reach $150,000 by the end of 2026 and saw the next cycle peak at around $200,000 in 2027. The new forecast pushes the $150,000 level to mid-2027 and the next major peak to $300,000 in 2029.

MSTR stock fell as much as 1.6% in pre-market trade, while Bitcoin’s price slipped over 1% to around $78,300 after breaching $80,000 in the previous session. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around both assets continued to trend in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day.

MSTR stock retail sentiment on August 26 as of 8:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Why Did Bernstein Slash Target On MSTR Stock?

Bernstein lowered its price target on Strategy to $350 from $450 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. The new price target still implies a potential upside of over 175% from Tuesday’s close. The firm cited its updated Bitcoin cycle outlook and Strategy's equity dilution for the target cut.

On Monday, the Bitcoin digital asset treasury said it had sold around 18.26 million MSTR shares and raised $2.01 billion. Of that, $136.4 million was used to repurchase 1.43 million ‘Stretch’ preferred stock (STRC), while another $300 million went toward the USD Reserve. The remaining proceeds were used to build the company’s new ‘USD Cash’ pool, meant to give Strategy more flexibility to purchase Bitcoin.

According to Bernstein, continued Bitcoin strength and a recovery in Strategy's STRC preferred stock toward $100 could see the company "going kinetic again with bitcoin purchases."

However, the firm said it believes the 40-year period of falling interest rates is over, exposing governments to "mounting debt-servicing costs as sovereign debt levels reach unprecedented highs,” which could push Bitcoin and MSTR higher.

Other Analysts Say Setup Has ‘Materially Brightened’

On Tuesday, Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi raised the price target on Strategy to $175 from $130 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The new target represents a potential upside of 37% from Tuesday’s close.

Vafi said the setup for the stock has "materially brightened" over the past few weeks, citing a mix of company-specific developments and broader macroeconomic tailwinds.

Strategy currently holds 840,447 BTC, or roughly 4% of Bitcoin’s total supply. The company’s holdings are worth approximately $65.8 billion, putting its unrealized profit at about $2.45 billion, with Bitcoin trading above Strategy’s average purchase price of $75,388.

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