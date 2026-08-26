Wolfe said the planned Louisiana facility could ease a major external constraint on SpaceX’s vision of rapidly reusing Starship.

On Tuesday, SpaceX announced plans to invest around $100 billion to build the world’s largest launch facility in Louisiana.

Elon Musk said the facility could eventually have more than a dozen launch towers and support over 30 Starship flights daily.

Wolfe Research reiterated an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $175 price target

SpaceX (SPCX) remained on investors’ radar Wednesday, with Wolfe Research saying the planned Louisiana launch facility could remove a key infrastructure constraint standing between Starship and the rapid launch cadence needed to support its long-term ambitions, a crucial factor in the company’s trillion-dollar revenue target.

At the time of writing, SPCX shares edged 0.1% higher in pre-market trading.

Louisiana Could Help SpaceX Speed Up Starship Reuse

Wolfe Research reiterated an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $175 price target, citing infrastructure developments that could expand SpaceX’s launch capacity, according to Investing.com. This represents a 27% upside potential.

The firm’s thesis centers on a simple equation: Starship’s growth potential depends not only on proving the rocket can be reused, but also on having enough launch infrastructure to fly it at scale.

The firm said current licenses allow up to 145 launches annually, but existing infrastructure can support only about 25 while it develops additional Florida launch pads. Wolfe believes the planned Louisiana facility could ease a major external constraint on SpaceX’s vision of rapidly reusing Starship.

SpaceX Bets $100B On A New Starship Launch Hub

On Tuesday, SpaceX announced plans to invest around $100 billion to build the world’s largest launch facility in Louisiana. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the first launch targeted for 2029.

In a post on X, CEO Elon Musk vsaid the facility could eventually have more than a dozen launch towers and support over 30 Starship flights daily.

The project is critical to SpaceX’s orbital AI ambitions. Starship testing and launches are centered at Starbase in South Texas. The Louisiana campus would expand that network.

Bernstein expects the company to generate roughly $600 billion in revenue by 2031, assuming about 3,500 Starship launches that year. That scale would require full and rapid Starship reusability, which SpaceX has not yet demonstrated, it said. Bernstein’s estimates are well below the company’s target of $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030.

Retail Says $145 Is ‘Imminent’

Retail sentiment surrounding SPCX on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user said the “move to the $145 area is imminent.”

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has gained around 2.3% over its listing price.

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