In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, The Trade Desk said it will eliminate roles and reduce headcount by about 15%, with the work expected to be largely finished in the third quarter of 2026.

The company had 3,843 full-time employees at the end of 2025, implying more than 500 jobs are at risk.

Rosenblatt argued the reductions do not signal a worse outlook than the pressures already discussed on the second-quarter call.

Jefferies analyst James Heaney was more cautious, calling the 15% cut a reaction to a sudden revenue slump rather than a forward-looking reset.

Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) fell about 4% on Friday after the ad-tech company outlined a plan to shrink its workforce by roughly 15%, leaving Wall Street divided over its long-term vision.

What The Filing Says

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Trade Desk said it is carrying out an organizational realignment meant to put people and spending behind its top growth priorities, tighten day-to-day operations, and create a leaner structure it argues can scale. The company will eliminate roles and reduce headcount by about 15%, with the work expected to be largely finished in the third quarter of 2026, it said.

Management estimates cash restructuring costs of $39 million to $51 million, mainly severance and benefits. A $4 million to $5 million reversal of stock-based compensation is expected to offset part of that amount. The related accrual is slated for the third quarter. Trade Desk cautioned that additional costs could arise if the plan does not go as expected and said it would amend the filing if the numbers change materially.

The company had 3,843 full-time employees at the end of 2025, implying more than 500 jobs are at risk.

How Wall Street Read The Cuts

Rosenblatt kept a Neutral rating. The firm said the news underscores a difficult revenue backdrop, but argued the reductions do not signal a worse outlook than the pressures already discussed on the second-quarter call. That, Rosenblatt said, is constructive for expenses and for adjusted core profit versus Street estimates.

Jefferies analyst James Heaney was more cautious, calling the 15% cut a reaction to a sudden revenue slump rather than a forward-looking reset. Because The Trade Desk relies on a high-touch sales model, he warned the smaller staff could weigh on revenue into the holiday quarter. Heaney compared the setup to the fourth-quarter 2024 miss that followed a prior reorganization. Jefferies stayed at Hold with a $12 price target and said it sees few near-term catalysts.

Truist also kept a Hold rating and a $16 target. It estimated the reduction would affect about 580 people and save $100 million to $150 million a year. With about $1.5 billion in cash and no debt as of the second quarter, Truist called the move prudent given cyclical pressure and recent execution gaps, and framed it as another step toward profitable growth under refreshed leadership.

Q2 Disappointment, Weak Growth Outlook

The Trade Desk’s second-quarter revenue rose just 3% to $715 million, missing estimates, as adjusted core profit slipped to $241 million. Third-quarter guidance of at least $650 million implies about a 12% sales drop.

Management blamed soft spending by consumer packaged goods and auto advertisers, along with internal execution shortfalls, for the soft growth guidance.

How Did TTD Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TTD stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘low.’

A Stocktwits user opined that the next quarter is not looking good.

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Another user, however, expressed optimism that the stock would eventually rise to $40, nearly three times its current value.

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A third user opined that the company’s CEO Jeff Green could have “at minimum reduced his compensation” before considering a layoff. Green was paid about $27.4 million in 2025, nearly four times his 2024 total of $6.76 million.

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TTD stock has fallen 62% year-to-date.

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