    Yoga 101: Malaika Arora shares some tips for all fitness enthusiasts (Video)

    Malaika Arora's yoga videos are a popular source of fitness inspiration for netizens, and it's a great way to start the week.

    Malaika Arora is a fitness fanatic that the internet can't get enough of. Netizens like her fervour and desire for fitness, and the effort she puts into her gym sessions is remarkable. She is a real fashion icon who never compromises her routine and is always one step ahead of the rest in doing some of the most difficult workouts and acing them with her natural charm and grace.

    The actress frequently turns to social media to share portions of her training routine with her fans and followers. If you're fighting to combat the dreaded Monday blues, her latest video will take away all the monotony and make you want to go the gym or the yoga mat as soon as possible. 

    Malaika's tweet was captioned, “Rise higher, thrive brighter. Your journey to a revitalised, balanced life begins on the mat.” She was seen pulling off a perfect yoga stretch and balancing act with the utmost ease, she made it seem effortless and how!

    The actress chose a neon-green co-ord gym wear ensemble with a sports bralette and matching shorts. Malaika proudly displayed her chiselled midriff, and netizens know the key to her well-toned figure: devotion and practice.

    When it comes to her advice to her fans and followers, one cannot help but notice how important the message is. Yoga is a revitalising activity, and the more time you devote to it, the more it returns to you in various ways, including restoring balance to your life. Yoga can calm you down and keep you level and balanced throughout it all.

