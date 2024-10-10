Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's romantic films you can't miss!

Entertainment
Rekha, now 70, and Amitabh Bachchan, soon to be 82, were linked in the 1970s and 1980s. Learn about 10 romantic movies of Rekha with Amitabh...
This film was directed by Dulal Guha. Amitabh and Rekha played middle-class lovers in the film. It was allegedly on the sets of this film that the two grew closer.
The chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha was also well received by the audience in this film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.
Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan's girlfriend in this film and their romance made a lot of headlines. The film was directed by Rakesh Kumar.
Amitabh Bachchan played a dacoit in the film and Rekha played a woman who falls in love with him. The film was directed by Sultan Ahmed.
In this film directed by Prakash Mehra, Rekha played the courtesan Zohra Begum, who falls in love with Sikandar (Amitabh Bachchan). The two had great chemistry in this film.
Rakesh Kumar directed this film. The film stars a lot of romance between Natwarlal (Amitabh Bachchan) and Shanno (Rekha).
Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's romance won everyone's hearts in this film too. The film was directed by Manmohan Desai.
The audience loved the romantic chemistry of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan in this film directed by Vijay Anand.
Directed by Yash Chopra, this film showcased a love triangle involving Jaya, Amitabh, and Rekha, marking their final collaboration on screen.
Amitabh and Rekha first collaborated in 'Namak Haram' (1973) without romance, later appearing together in 'Imaan Dharam' (1977) and 'Kasme Vaade' (1978).