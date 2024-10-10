Yogi govt announces subsidy on agricultural equipment purchases; farmers must apply by October 23

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced new initiatives to support farmers. These include subsidies for purchasing agricultural equipment such as protection tools, custom hiring centers, high-tech hubs, threshing floors, and small warehouses.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, is rolling out a series of initiatives aimed at supporting farmers. The latest among these efforts is the announcement of subsidies for the purchase of agricultural equipment.

The state government is providing subsidies for various farm equipment, including protection tools, custom hiring centers, high-tech hubs for custom hiring, threshing floors, and small warehouses under all the schemes of agricultural mechanization.

The government has urged farmers to apply for agricultural equipment subsidies before the October 23 deadline for application submissions. Farmers seeking to apply for subsidies can do so by visiting the official Agriculture Department website at www.agriculture.up.gov.in.

To initiate the process, applicants must click on the link "Book for subsidy on equipment" and can avail of a subsidy of up to Rs 10,000 on a variety of agricultural tools. Bookings are available only through the farmer’s or their family’s mobile number. Once booked, farmers are required to upload the corresponding agricultural bill on the portal within 10 days, or the booking will be canceled.

The booking fee for equipment varies: Rs 2,500 for equipment with subsidies ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000 for those exceeding Rs 1 lakh. Farmers will have to deposit the prescribed booking amount online for each equipment at the time of application. The booking amount will be refunded to those farmers who do not remain in the target and are not selected in the e-lottery.

Farmers can apply between October 9 and October 23. In case the number of applicants exceeds the set targets on the departmental portal, the beneficiary will be selected as per the block-wise targets through e-lottery on the departmental portal in front of the district level executive committee constituted under the chairmanship of the DM.

Additionally, a sequential waiting list of up to 50% of the target will be prepared to accommodate more farmers in the e-lottery system. Selected beneficiaries will have 30 days from the date of selection/booking token confirmation to purchase agricultural equipment and upload the purchase receipt, photo and serial number of equipment and related documents on the departmental portal, with a 45-day window for those applying for custom hiring centers, high-tech hubs, and farm machinery banks.

Equipment of prescribed standard can be purchased from any of the inventory uploaded on the portal by equipment manufacturers registered on upyantratracking.in. Information regarding the venue, date and time for e-lottery will be provided to the applicants by the concerned district Deputy Agriculture Director.

