What Tarun Tahiliani, Rahul Khanna and more designer outfits at 70% off? Here's how to get yours!

Warehouse by Mudita helps you get your hands on authentic high-end clothes from big designers for up to 70% off.

Dreaming of adding luxury designer pieces to your holiday outfit but are concerned about the cost? Warehouse by Mudita is here to help you get your hands on authentic high-end clothes for up to 70% off. Mudita Jaipuria founded this portal, which provides unique access to original designer clothes from major Indian fashion names such as Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya, Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, and Gaurav Gupta, at affordable costs.

The idea behind Warehouse by Mudita was born out of a need to tackle the growing imitation market. With many customers turning to counterfeit designer items, Jaipuria launched this venture to provide a real alternative—offering last season’s inventory from renowned designers at heavily discounted prices. This not only helps liquidate stock for designers but also enables fashion enthusiasts to own genuine luxury pieces at unbeatable prices.

The platform ensures that only FDCI- and Lakmé-recognized designers who have been active in the Indian fashion scene for at least 7-8 years are part of its lineup. Designers are selected based on brand recognition, product quality, and their ability to deliver excellent customer service. If a designer falls short on these standards, they’re not included, ensuring that customers enjoy a seamless shopping experience.

After hosting multiple successful pop-up events in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, building a loyal customer base across India. Now, the much-awaited Mumbai pop-up is scheduled for October 18, 2024, at NSCI Palace Halls in Worli. With over 50 leading Indian designers showcasing a curated selection of party wear, bridal couture, and timeless classics, the event promises a shopping experience unlike any other. If you are looking to refresh your wardrobe with luxury fashion this festive season without the designer price tag, Warehouse by Mudita’s Mumbai pop-up is a must-visit. With a focus on authenticity, affordability, and quality, this platform is quickly becoming the go-to destination for fashion lovers across India.

Latest Videos