Bahrain vs Indonesia: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Bahrain are sitting at the third spot in Group B, having collected three points from two games, just one point clear of Indonesia, who are at the fourth position.

Bahrain will play host to Indonesia in a AFC third round World Cup qualification fixture at Bahrain National Stadium on Thursday (October 10). The hosts are sitting at the third spot in Group B, having collected three points from two games, while the visitors are occupying fourth position, trailing by just one point.

Also read: Jordan vs South Korea: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Bahrain started their third round of qualifying campaign with a shock 1-0 win away to Australia on September 5. Harry Scouttar's 89th-minute own goal separated the two sides at Robina Stadium. However, the Pearl Divers lost 5-0 to Japan in their following contest.

Nevertheless, the Reds are sitting at the third spot in the six-team table. With home matches against Indonesia and China to come in their next three outings. Should Dragan Talajic's side collect at least three points from that double-header, they will remain very much in contention for a top-four finish, which would guarantee a place in the fourth round.

Indonesia , on the other hand, have earned two points from their first two outings against Saudi Arabi and Australia last month. The Garudas earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Saudi Arabia on September 5, thanks to Sandy Walsh's first-half effort. And then, the Red and White's played out a goalless home-draw versus Australia.

Shin Tae-yong's side, ranked 129th in the world, have certainly punched above their weight in their last two outings. Keeping a clean sheet against Socceroos would have made their rivals in the group take note that Indonesia are capable of extending their participation in this qualifying campaign.

Probable Lineups

Bahrain probable starting lineup: Lutfalla, Emmanuel, Baqer, Al-Khulasi, Madan, Al-Asfoor, Haram, Marhoon, Al-Aswad, Abduljabbar

Indonesia probable starting lineup: Paes, Walsh, Ridho, Idzes, Prasetyon, Verdonk, Ferdinan, Tjoe-A-on, Jenner, Oratmangoen, Struick

Bahrain vs Indonesia schedule and fixture

The 2026 World Cup qualifier between Bahrain and Indonesia will take place at Bahrain National Stadium on Thursday at 9:30 PM IST.

Bahrain vs Indonesia live streaming details

Football fans in India can live stream the game through Fan Code. Meanwhile, those in Bahrain can watch the match on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof, beIN Sports HD 6 and Bahrain Sport 1, and people in Indonesia can tune to Vidio, RCTI+, Vision+, GTV, RCTI, Indosiar, Sportstars 2, K-Vision.

Also read: Uzbekistan vs Iran: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Latest Videos