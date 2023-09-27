Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Tourism Day 2023: Let's celebrate wearing your favourite destination's themed dresses

    World Tourism Day is celebrated to promote and raise awareness about the social, cultural, economic, and environmental importance of tourism. It serves as a platform to highlight how tourism benefits both travelers and the destinations they visit, fostering a better understanding of the positive impacts and challenges associated with the industry.

    World Tourism Day 2023: Let's celebrate wearing your favourite destination's themed dresses EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    "My dream is to travel the world," is a wish shared by many, but not everyone is able to fulfill it. Everyone enjoys traveling and visiting their favorite destinations and this contributes significantly to the global economy and fosters cultural exchange by bringing people from all origins and cultures together. Every year, a Tourism Day is celebrated to increase public awareness of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political, and economic influence. This year, September 27, 2023, marks World Tourism Day and we have with you an interesting way to celebrate this day.

    On this day, take some time off and encourage people to wear clothing or accessories representing their favourite travel destinations or cultures is a fun and engaging way to promote cultural diversity and appreciation.

    Here's how you can encourage and organise such an event:

    1. Cultural dress day
    Encourage individuals, schools, workplaces, and communities to participate.

    2. Cultural clothing parade
    Organize a cultural clothing parade where participants can showcase their outfits in a public space or virtually via social media.

    3. Costume contest
    Hold a costume contest with different categories such as "Best Traditional Outfit," "Most Creative Cultural Fusion," or "Most Authentic Representation."

    4. Cultural workshops
    Set up workshops or demonstrations where people can learn how to wear traditional clothing and accessories correctly.

    5. Share stories
    Encourage participants to share stories and explanations behind their chosen cultural attire, fostering cultural exchange and understanding.

    6. Photography exhibition
    Create an exhibition of photographs showcasing participants in their cultural attire, highlighting the beauty and diversity of cultures.

    7. Virtual fashion show
    Host a virtual fashion show where people can model their cultural clothing and explain its significance.

    8. Cultural potluck
    Combine the event with a potluck dinner featuring dishes from different cultures to create a full cultural experience.

    9. Interactive map
    Create an interactive map or display showcasing the origins of the represented cultures, helping people learn more about the world.

    10. Prizes and recognition
    Offer prizes or recognition to the most creative, authentic, or inspiring outfits to motivate more participation.

    11. Social media challenge
    Create a unique hashtag for the event and encourage people to share photos of themselves in their cultural attire on social media.

    So go celebrate this World Tourism Day in your own unique style!!

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    World Heart Day 2023: How stress affects heart health and 7 ways to reduce stress SHG

    World Heart Day 2023: How stress affects heart health and 7 ways to reduce stress

    Soothing sensation to instant glow: 7 benefits of Banana mask ATG EAI

    Soothing sensation to instant glow: 7 benefits of Banana mask

    Acne prevention to skin hydration: 7 skin benefits of Pomegranates ATG EAI

    Acne prevention to skin hydration: 7 skin benefits of Pomegranates

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Dont tell women what to wear, says UN as France bans hijab at 2024 Paris Olympics snt

    Don't tell women what to wear, says UN as France bans hijab at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Manipur imposes internet ban again amid protests over circulation of deceased students' photos snt

    Manipur imposes internet ban again amid protests over circulation of deceased students' photos

    WATCH 'Namaste from Bharat' - S Jaishankar opens, ends his UN speech with 'Bharat' mention snt

    WATCH: 'Namaste from Bharat' - S Jaishankar opens, ends his UN speech with 'Bharat' mention

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon