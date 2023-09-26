World Tourism Day 2023: Here are some tips for a smooth travel journey with kids

On World Tourism Day, which is being celebrated today (Sep 27), we will discuss how to travel with your kids aged 4 to 10.

Hey there, fellow adventurers! Are you gearing up for the upcoming long weekend with your family? Whether you're heading to a stunning destination or visiting loved ones, one thing's for sure: travelling with kids can be an absolute rollercoaster. We spoke to Sowmya Jagannath, co-founder of VOBBLE, (a multi-sensory audio platform designed exclusively for children aged 4-10), who gave us some tips to travel with children. "As a mom, I've learned that these trips are golden opportunities to create fantastic memories with my kids and strengthen our family bonds. So, let me spill the beans on how to make the most of our journeys, based on my experience as a mompreneur and an avid traveller!"

Tip 1: Preparation Is Your Secret Weapon

I find that the key to a hassle-free trip with my kids is meticulous preparation. So I begin with a well-organised packing list, including must-haves like snacks, and changes of clothing and activities to keep them entertained.

Tip 2: Choose Entertainment Wisely

Here's where the fun begins! In my quest to steer my kids away from endless screen time, I've discovered the magic of audio entertainment. I usually load our devices with their favourite songs, audiobooks, or captivating storytelling podcasts. Not only does this provide entertainment during those inevitable airport waits, but it also opens doors to imaginative learning and fun.

Tip 3: Keep Snacks at Arm's Reach

We all know that moment: hunger strikes right in the middle of a queue. That's where various healthy, easily accessible snacks come to the rescue. Wave goodbye to sugary snacks and welcome nutritious options that stabilise energy levels.

Tip 4: Create a Comfort Haven

My secret weapon? Creating a "comfort zone" for my children. Picture this: a cozy blanket, a cherished stuffed animal, or a special headphone set. These designated comfort items work wonders feel secure and relaxed, even during bustling travel moments.

Tip 5: Safety First

Above all, I prioritise safety and health. I try to ensure that I bring along a trusty medical aid kit stocked with their preferred medicines because, let's face it, medicine names can be quite the tongue-twisters in foreign lands!

Conclusion: An Adventure Awaits!

Travelling with kids isn't a daunting challenge; it's an epic adventure waiting to unfold. Family travel becomes an absolute blast by keeping things fun and stress-free with these nifty tricks. So, pack your bags, hit the road, and let the adventure of a lifetime begin!