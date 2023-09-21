Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Day of Peace 2023: From Gandhi to Martin Luther King Jr, 15 powerful quotes and messages

    World Peace Day 2023: The United Nations established this day to raise awareness about the importance of peace and to encourage individuals, communities, and nations to work towards achieving peace and resolving conflicts.

    World Peace Day 2023: From Gandhi to Martin Luther King Jr, 15 powerful quotes and messages
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    World Peace Day 2023: International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day, is celebrated on September 21st each year. It is observed to promote and strengthen the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples. The United Nations established this day to raise awareness about the importance of peace and to encourage individuals, communities, and nations to work towards achieving peace and resolving conflicts.

    Here are some words of wisdom from those who have advocated for global peace:

    "Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal." - Martin Luther King Jr.

    "An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind." - Mahatma Gandhi

    "Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding." - Albert Einstein

    "If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other." - Mother Teresa

    "Peace is not the absence of conflict, but the presence of creative alternatives for responding to conflict." - Dorothy Thompson

    "Peace begins with a smile." - Mother Teresa

    "There is no way to peace; peace is the way." - A.J. Muste

    "The most valuable possession you can own is an open heart. The most powerful weapon you can be is an instrument of peace." - Carlos Santana

    "If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner." - Nelson Mandela

    "Peace is not something you wish for; it's something you make, something you do, something you are, and something you give away." - John Lennon

    "When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace." - Jimi Hendrix

    "Peace is not the product of terror or fear. Peace is not the silence of cemeteries. Peace is not the silent result of violent repression. Peace is the generous, tranquil contribution of all to the good of all." - Oscar Romero

    "Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures." - John F. Kennedy

    "World peace must develop from inner peace. Peace is not just the mere absence of violence. Peace is, I think, the manifestation of human compassion." - Dalai Lama

    "The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace." - Mahatma Gandhi

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 9:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heart health to improved immunity: 7 benefits of eating soaked Raisins daily ATG EAI

    Heart health to improved immunity: 7 benefits of eating soaked Raisins daily

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal benefits of consuming Green Chillies in daily diet vma eai

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal benefits of consuming Green Chillies in daily diet

    Numerology Prediction for September 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for September 21, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 21, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more

    Health Bounty: 5 surprising benefits of drinking Jeera Water in morning daily vma eai

    Health Bounty: 5 surprising benefits of drinking Jeera Water in morning daily

    Recent Stories

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express arrives in Thiruvananthapuram; Read details anr

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express arrives in Thiruvananthapuram; Read details

    Sara Ali Khan, Ekta Kapoor elevate glam element in stunning outfits at Ganpati event vma

    Sara Ali Khan, Ekta Kapoor elevate glam element in stunning outfits at Ganpati event

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Actress' dad Pawan Chopra, Harbhajan Singh at sufi night ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Actress' dad Pawan Chopra, Harbhajan Singh at sufi night

    Voice of Sathyanathan: Dileep starrer comedy movie out on OTT; Know more rkn

    Voice of Sathyanathan: Dileep starrer comedy movie out on OTT; Know more

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes' schedule and key events for September 21 osf

    Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes' schedule and key events for September 21

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon