    World Milk Day 2023: From almond to soy milk, 7 best alternatives to cow milk

    World Milk Day 2023: Plenty of non-dairy alternatives are available if you plan to avoid cow or buffalo's milk. This article lists seven of the best substitutes for animal milk if you are lactose-intolerant or vegan.

    First Published May 31, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    Whether you're lactose-intolerant, vegan, or just want to change up your milk routine, milk substitutes may provide decent nutrition profiles and a variety of flavours to keep things interesting. The grocery store shelves might get intimidating with so many options. So, how do you pick the best milk substitute for you? Check out the nutritional information for these seven popular milk substitutes.

    Soy Milk
    For decades, soy milk has been the most popular non-dairy alternative since its nutritional profile closely approaches that of cow's milk. Soy milk is available in flavoured variations such as vanilla and lighter and lower-calorie forms. It's the finest high-protein milk substitute.

    Almond Milk
    When it comes to dairy alternatives, almond milk is a terrific choice. This nut milk is created with pulverised almonds and water. Almond milk is creamier and thicker than other choices because its calories are derived from healthful, unsaturated fats. Although most almond milk kinds are enriched with vitamins and other elements, some may not include vitamin D or calcium.

    Cashew Milk
    This is just another of the most recent dairy replacements. Cashew milk is prepared by mixing cashews with water to create a creamy drink. Although this milk substitute is low in calories, it has very little protein, only 1 gram per cup. Different brands will have differing levels of nutrients, so read the nutrition label carefully.

    Rice Milk
    Rice milk is an excellent choice for a neutral flavour and a less creamy texture. When supplemented, it generally has the same amount of calcium and vitamin D as cow's milk. 

    Oat Milk
    Oat milk is manufactured from oats and water in its most basic form. Nonetheless, producers frequently add other chemicals such as gums, oils, and salt, to get the desired taste and texture. Oat milk has a moderate flavour and is naturally sweet. It may be used like cow's milk in cooking and goes well with cereal or smoothies. Oat milk has a similar number of calories as cow's milk, up to twice as much carbs, and around half the protein and fat.

    Coconut Milk
    This is one of the most recent non-dairy kinds of milk on the market. Coconut milk is a terrific option when you want something creamy and sweet. If you're trying to reduce saturated fat, remember that coconut milk is the only milk option with the same amount as full cow's milk.

    Hemp Milk
    Water and shelled hemp seeds are used to make hemp milk. It provides a variety of beneficial minerals, including calcium, vitamin D, and a modest quantity of protein. It also includes omega-3 fatty acids as an extra benefit. Unfortunately, some people may find hemp milk challenging to tolerate.

