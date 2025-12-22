During winter, cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict and blood pressure to rise, increasing the risk of a heart attack. During this time, the elderly, and patients with diabetes and high blood pressure need special precautions.

With the arrival of winter, the risk of heart-related diseases increases. Every year, cases of high blood pressure (BP) and heart attacks rise during the cold months. This weather is particularly risky for the elderly and patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. The question is, why do BP and heart attacks increase in winter, and what precautions should be taken to protect oneself?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Why does blood pressure increase in winter?

In cold weather, the body constricts blood vessels to maintain warmth. This increases the pressure required for blood flow, thus raising blood pressure. Additionally,

Sweating is less in winter, which disrupts the salt and water balance in the body.

Physical activity decreases.

People eat more fried and salty foods.

All these factors combine to increase the risk of hypertension.

How does the risk of heart attack increase in winter?

In winter, the heart has to work harder than usual. When blood pressure rises, the strain on the heart increases, which elevates the risk of a heart attack.

Blood thickens in cold weather.

Cholesterol levels can rise.

Suddenly going out in the cold morning air can be dangerous.

This is why heart attack incidents are more common in winter.

Who needs to be more careful?

Patients with high blood pressure

Individuals with heart disease

Diabetic patients

Elderly individuals

Smokers

These individuals need special care during the winter months.

How to protect yourself from high blood pressure and heart attack in winter?

Avoid the cold, wear warm clothes.

Do not go out for a walk or exercise on very cold mornings.

Check your blood pressure regularly.

Take your prescribed medication on time.

Reduce consumption of salt and fatty foods.

Avoid stress and get enough sleep.

If you experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or dizziness, contact your doctor immediately.

What are the symptoms of a heart attack?

Heart attack symptoms can appear suddenly or gradually, so ignoring them can be dangerous. The most common symptom is chest pain, pressure, or a burning sensation, which may spread to the left arm, shoulder, neck, jaw, or back. Shortness of breath, a feeling of suffocation, and sudden cold sweats are also serious signs. Dizziness, lightheadedness, nausea, or vomiting can also be symptoms of a heart attack. Women may experience different symptoms, such as extreme fatigue, back pain, discomfort, and sleep problems. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is crucial to contact a doctor immediately.