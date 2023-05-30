6 delectable melon fruit recipes for summers

Lifestyle
Watermelon gazpacho mixes melon with lime juice, and spices and is a chilled soup. Here's a list of 6 yummy watermelon recipes.
Just cube ripe cantaloupe or honeydew melon and thread them onto skewers with thin slices of prosciutto.
Melon and feta salad is a refreshing side dish apt for summer barbecues and picnics.
Melon smoothie blends ripe melon with yoghurt, a splash of orange juice, and a handful of ice.
A new take on tomato salsa, mix melon with red onion, jalapeno pepper, cilantro, lime juice, and a pinch of salt.
Delightful frozen treat mixes melon with sugar and lemon juice in an ice cream maker until smooth and frozen.