6 delectable melon fruit recipes for summers

Watermelon gazpacho mixes melon with lime juice, and spices and is a chilled soup. Here's a list of 6 yummy watermelon recipes.

Watermelon and proscuitto skewers

Just cube ripe cantaloupe or honeydew melon and thread them onto skewers with thin slices of prosciutto.

Melon and feta salad

Melon and feta salad is a refreshing side dish apt for summer barbecues and picnics.

Melon smoothie

Melon smoothie blends ripe melon with yoghurt, a splash of orange juice, and a handful of ice.

Watermelon salsa

A new take on tomato salsa, mix melon with red onion, jalapeno pepper, cilantro, lime juice, and a pinch of salt.

Watermelon sorbet

Delightful frozen treat mixes melon with sugar and lemon juice in an ice cream maker until smooth and frozen.

