You can eat brown rice and oats. They are rich in fiber, which supports digestion and helps reduce hunger.

People with diabetes should be careful to include plenty of nutrient-rich foods in their diet.

People with diabetes shouldn't eat too much salt. It can cause problems with blood pressure. Add only a small amount of salt to your food.

Always make sure to stay hydrated. This helps you control diabetes. Make it a habit to drink water frequently.

