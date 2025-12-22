- Home
Holidays: The government has officially declared December 25th and 26th as holidays for Christmas. But these holidays are starting a day early.
Do you know how many days of Christmas holidays there are?
Christmas is a festival Christians celebrate with great devotion. Many have already decorated their homes with stars and Christmas trees. They celebrate with prayers, cake, and gifts. Holidays for students have begun in some states, and in the Telugu states, they're starting early. Tomorrow (Tuesday) is a working day, and the holidays begin Wednesday.
A holiday on December 24th..?
Christmas is on Dec 25, but celebrations start on Christmas Eve (Dec 24). The governments of Telangana & AP declared an optional, paid holiday on the 24th. Christian minority schools may also close, but public schools will be open.
December 25th, 26th are official holidays...
In Telangana, Dec 25 (Christmas) and Dec 26 (Boxing Day) are official holidays for all schools. In Andhra Pradesh, only Dec 25 is an official holiday. Dec 24 and 26 are optional holidays in AP, so schools will be open.
December 27th, 28th are holidays...
In cities like Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, IT employees usually have a two-day weekend (Saturday, Sunday). Some corporate schools also follow this. For students in such schools, the Christmas holidays will be a long break. They will get four consecutive days off: December 25, 26, 27, and 28.
January First is also a holiday...
January 1st, 2026, is an optional holiday in the Telugu states. After Christmas, the New Year holiday arrives, followed by a weekend. Sankranti holidays for schools start in the second week of January. The holiday season continues from Christmas through Sankranti.
