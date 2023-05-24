Lifestyle

7 delicious South-Indian delicacies

Dosa is an all-time favourite South-Indian staple food that tops the list. Here is a curated list of 7 tasty South-Indian dishes.

Idli and sambar

Idli is a savoury rice cake usually served with sambar (spiced lentil stew) and coconut chutney.

Vada

A legume-based fried Indian snack, ginger and baking soda are added to the seasoning to increase the fluffy texture.

Pongal

Also known as huggi, this rice dish gets mixed with boiled milk and sugar.

Malabar Parota

Flaky ribbon flatbread is common in Kerala and Tamil Nadu relished with vegetable, chicken, fish and mutton curry.

Pork vindaloo

This Indian curry from Goa takes inspiration from Portugal cuisine. This dish is known for its fiery spice.

Hyderabadi dum biryani

This rice-based dish is an amalgamation of Mughlai and Hyderabadi cuisine made with chicken and mutton as well.

