7 delicious South-Indian delicacies

Lifestyle
Dosa is an all-time favourite South-Indian staple food that tops the list. Here is a curated list of 7 tasty South-Indian dishes.
Idli is a savoury rice cake usually served with sambar (spiced lentil stew) and coconut chutney.
A legume-based fried Indian snack, ginger and baking soda are added to the seasoning to increase the fluffy texture.
Also known as huggi, this rice dish gets mixed with boiled milk and sugar.
Flaky ribbon flatbread is common in Kerala and Tamil Nadu relished with vegetable, chicken, fish and mutton curry.
This Indian curry from Goa takes inspiration from Portugal cuisine. This dish is known for its fiery spice.
This rice-based dish is an amalgamation of Mughlai and Hyderabadi cuisine made with chicken and mutton as well.