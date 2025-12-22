- Home
The Bengaluru Residence – Chahal’s Pride
Yuzvendra Chahal’s most popular home is his lavish residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Nestled in a quiet upscale neighborhood, the property reflects his journey from a chess prodigy to India’s premier leg‑spinner. The house blends modern architecture with traditional Indian touches, featuring spacious balconies, large glass windows, and warm interiors that highlight his love for comfort and family life.
Interiors That Speak Luxury
Inside, Chahal’s home is a mix of minimalist design and plush décor. The living room boasts neutral tones, elegant sofas, and statement lighting fixtures. His trophy cabinet, filled with IPL medals and India jerseys, is a centerpiece. The walls are adorned with family portraits and cricket memorabilia, making the interiors both personal and stylish. The open‑plan kitchen and dining area emphasize functionality while maintaining a sleek aesthetic.
Outdoor Spaces & Amenities
The Bengaluru residence isn’t just about interiors. Chahal has invested in outdoor leisure spaces. A landscaped garden surrounds the property, offering a peaceful retreat from his hectic cricket schedule. The terrace is often used for family gatherings and fitness routines. Reports suggest the home includes a small indoor gym and entertainment lounge, reflecting his commitment to fitness and relaxation.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class – Elegance Personified
Among Chahal’s prized possessions is his 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, a car known for its timeless elegance and smooth performance. This sedan combines luxury with practicality, making it a perfect fit for his personality. The E-Class is often spotted during his city drives, symbolizing understated class while offering comfort for long journeys between matches and practice sessions.
BMW 5 Series & Porsche Cayenne – Modern Powerhouses
Chahal’s garage also houses a 2020 BMW 5 Series, blending cutting‑edge technology with sporty appeal. It’s a car that resonates with his youthful energy. Alongside it sits the Porsche Cayenne S, worth nearly ₹1.93 crore. This SUV is a statement of power and prestige, offering speed and luxury in equal measure. Together, these vehicles highlight his taste for modern engineering marvels.
Rolls-Royce Ghost – The Crown Jewel
The standout in Chahal’s collection is the Rolls-Royce Ghost, a symbol of unparalleled luxury. Known for its handcrafted interiors and smooth ride, the Ghost represents success at the highest level. Owning such a car places Chahal among the elite cricketers who indulge in the finest automobiles. It complements his Bengaluru home perfectly, both serving as emblems of his hard‑earned achievements.
