Discover the world’s happiest travel destinations — from Lisbon and Copenhagen to Bhutan and Orlando. Explore why these places make travellers feel joyful, relaxed and emotionally fulfilled.

Today, travel is more than simply collecting passport stamps; it's about seeking out experiences that make us feel alive. And around the world, certain sites regularly outperform others at making tourists happier. Whether it's the sunlight, the beauty, the culture, or the simple warmth of local hospitality, these destinations have a special ability to elevate spirits and leave lasting memories.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Here's a look at the destinations that visitors believe make them the happiest—and why these amazing places have that effect.

1. Lisbon, Portugal – Sunshine and Soul

Lisbon has quietly emerged as one of the world's leading "happiness cities" for tourists. With its pastel-painted buildings, coastal air, relaxed café culture, and over 2,800 hours of sunlight every year, tourists feel instantly lightened. The city's easygoing vibe, multicoloured trams, and thriving culinary scene provide the ideal balance of leisure and excitement. For many people, a few days in Lisbon is like pushing the reset button on life.

2. Helsinki, Finland: Calm That Heals

While the rest of the world seeks noise and speed, Finland values serenity – and visitors enjoy it. Helsinki's calm waterfronts, clean air, few crowds, and natural surroundings make it a pleasant retreat, according to visitors. Forest paths, lakes, and the Nordic culture of "slow living" produce a relaxing atmosphere that promotes psychological well-being.

3. Orlando, USA: Happiness via Pure Fun

Orlando is well-known for its theme parks, but it also offers something more important: it helps adults feel like children again. Sunshine, large green areas, and a fun-first travel culture quickly boost morale. Families frequently report that Orlando is where they laugh the most, making it one of the world's top "happy destinations."

4. Copenhagen, Denmark - Cosy, Colourful, and Content.

Copenhagen personifies "hygge" - the Danish art of uncomplicated contentment. Beautiful canals, bikes everywhere, warm croissants, winter lights, and friendly residents create a pleasant atmosphere that puts visitors at ease. It's the type of city that makes you feel welcome from the moment you arrive.

5. Bhutan: A Kingdom Built on Happiness.

Bhutan is one of the few locations where happiness is more than simply a feeling—it is a national ideology. From hazy highlands to tranquil monasteries, the monarchy provides a nearly mystical vacation experience. Bhutan's calm beauty and important cultural values sometimes lead visitors to describe it as "emotionally healing."

6. Nordic Retreats: Nature, Balance, and Breathing Space.

Travellers in Norway, Sweden, and Finland recount some of their most refreshing holiday experiences. These nations provide fresh air, peaceful scenery, and a strong sense of security—all of which contribute to happiness.

7. Costa Rica - Nature and Pura Vida Spirit

Costa Rica's gorgeous rainforests, beaches, and "pura vida" way of life have helped tourists feel both rested and refreshed, propelling it into the top ranks of global happiness.

8. Iceland - Nature and Community Bliss

Iceland's outstanding natural beauty, from geysers to fjords, along with strong community relationships and helpful inhabitants, make it a memorable, joyful vacation.