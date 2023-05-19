Oils, Beer and Supplements: 7 things to prevent rough and dry hair

Dry hair cannot retain or absorb enough moisture to maintain its texture and radiance. Here are some very essential ingredients to help get that shine back: (Anushri Bokade)

Due to environmental factors like heat or dryness, your hair-styling technique, and certain medical illnesses like thyroid problems, your hair may become brittle.

Using hot oils: One of the most well-liked DIY treatments for dry hair is olive oil. In addition to olive oil, coconut oil, almond oil, castor oil, jojoba oil and corn oil can be used to prevent hair damage. All these oils help seal the exterior hair layer or cuticle with moisture, mending the damage. They are high in vitamin E and antioxidants.

Beer as a conditioner for hair: A protein found in beer assists in cuticle healing, resulting in smooth, lustrous hair. Beer works well as a conditioner without leaving any odor on hair if someone shampoos their hair as usual, then sprays on a few drops, letting it dry naturally.

Utilizing hair care products suitable for your hair type: It might be a good idea to use gentle, sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners. Additionally, they can only shampoo once or twice a week, for example. Using it according to your need can help heal and improve your hair.

Application of a gelatin preparation: A healthy source of protein for the hair is plain gelatin. It moisturizes and coats the hair strands, giving the hair a glossy finish and a smooth texture.

Using mixes based on eggs and mayonnaise: Protein-rich foods like eggs and mayonnaise aid in building and reinforcing hair while also replenishing moisture to brittle or parched tresses.

Make dietary modifications: Healthy eating, especially omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, can help hair appear shinier and healthier. Fatty fish, including salmon, mackerel, sardines, tuna, oysters, and blueberries, are some of the highly recommended foods.

