    World Milk Day 2023: 5 easiest and delicious recipes to make from condensed milk

    The thick, heavy, and sticky yellowish condensed milk is essentially a combination of fresh cream milk, sugar, and baking soda that has been further processed to extend its shelf life. 

    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    The thick, heavy, and sticky yellowish condensed milk is essentially a combination of fresh cream milk, sugar, and baking soda that has been further processed to extend its shelf life. On this World Milk Day 2023, we'll explain some incredibly easy and unique desserts you may serve at your next house party.

    Vanilla Cake:

    1 cup flour, 1/2 tsp baking soda, and 1 tsp baking powder should all be sieved before being gently combined. In another dish, whisk together 3/4 cup condensed milk, 1/4 cup vegetable oil, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Pour the cake batter into a greased cake pin, top with a parchment sheet, and bake. Place a stand, then the tin, after the cooker has warmed up for five minutes. Cook for 30-35 minutes with the lid closed but not whistled. Demould the cake after it has cooled.

    Milk Tea:

    Boil 2 cups of water with tea leaves and 1 teaspoon each of powdered black cardamom, green cardamom, and ginger for an amazingly creamy masala chai. Then, let it simmer. Your chai is done when you add one cup of condensed milk and boil for an additional 3–4 minutes.

    Nuts and Dates drink:

    In one cup of milk, soak 30 grams of dates and 20 grams of almonds for 20 minutes. It should be smooth after being combined with 1 medium-sized banana. Blend for 40 seconds while adding 1/2 cup condensed milk, 1 cup milk, and 4 to 6 ice cubes. Serve it in a large glass once it has chilled in the refrigerator for an hour.

    Apple Crumble:

    Add 50 g of butter and 120 ml of condensed milk to a mixing bowl. For five minutes at 180 °C in a preheated microwave, bake it. Place the apple slices in layers in a baking dish that has been buttered, and then evenly pour the condensed milk mixture over top. To make a crumbly mixture, combine 1/5 cup refined flour, 75 gms of butter, and 1 tsp of cinnamon powder in a small bowl. It should be baked for 35 to 40 minutes, or until done.

    Cream Fruit custard:

    Apples, bananas, mangoes, and grapes should all be chopped finely and placed in a bowl. Add some dried roasted fruit, a cup of condensed milk, and a half-cup of fresh cream. Cool, then serve.

