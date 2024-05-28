World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024: Tips and advice for your well-being during period

Proper menstrual hygiene is essential for maintaining health, comfort, and well-being during your period. Let’s explore some valuable tips and advice

On May 28, World Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is commemorated every year. This day is dedicated to encouraging women to practise proper hygiene during their menstrual cycle to stay healthy. It is seen as necessary to create awareness about the significance of excellent menstrual hygiene and to break down current societal taboos around menstruation. The date of May 28 was chosen as Menstrual Hygiene Day because it represented the typical length of a menstrual cycle.

Poor menstrual health and hygiene are caused by a lack of access to basic menstrual hygiene facilities such as sanitary products, as well as cultural taboos around menstruation. World Menstrual Hygiene Day attempts to address these concerns by raising menstrual hygiene awareness and education levels. This will contribute to lowering the harmful effects of poor menstrual health and cleanliness on women's education, health, and general quality of life.

Proper menstrual hygiene is essential for maintaining health, comfort, and well-being during your period. Let’s explore some valuable tips and advice:

Choose the Right Menstrual Products: Various options are available, including sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, and period underwear. Select products that suit your body and lifestyle.

Consider factors like flow intensity, comfort, and environmental impact when making your choice. Change Regularly: Regularly changing your menstrual products is crucial to prevent bacterial growth and infections.

Follow these guidelines: Sanitary Pads: Change pads every few hours, regardless of flow intensity. If your period is heavy, change them more frequently. Tampons: Change tampons every 4 to 8 hours. Avoid wearing a single tampon for more than 8 hours. Menstrual Cups: Clean cups daily and sanitize them after your period by boiling them for 1-2 minutes. Period Underwear: Follow the product instructions for washing and care.

Practice Good Hygiene: Wash your hands before and after changing menstrual products to prevent the spread of germs.

Use mild soap and water to clean your genital area, especially after changing pads or tampons.

Avoid scented products, as they can irritate sensitive skin. Wear Comfortable Clothing: Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton underwear. Tight fabrics can trap moisture and heat, promoting germ growth.

Comfortable clothing helps you stay fresh and reduces discomfort. Keep Your Genital Area Clean: Wash the outside of your vagina (vulva) daily. Remember to wipe from front to back after using the restroom.

Use only water to rinse your vulva; the vagina is self-cleaning.

Avoid disrupting the natural pH balance by using harsh chemicals or excessive cleansing. Choose Unscented Products: Scented hygiene products can irritate the skin and disrupt your natural pH balance.

Opt for unscented toilet paper, tampons, and pads. Stay Hydrated: Drinking enough water helps flush out your urinary tract and prevents infections like yeast infections. Track Your Period: Monitoring your menstrual cycle is essential for understanding your overall health.

Keep a record of your periods, symptoms, and any irregularities.

Remember, proper menstrual hygiene contributes to your overall well-being. You can have a comfortable and healthy period experience by following these tips. Let’s continue to raise awareness and empower everyone to prioritize menstrual health!

