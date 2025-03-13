World Kidney Day 2025: What does your urine reveal about your health; know what is Urinalysis

Read Full Article

Your urine may seem like a routine bodily function, but it is an important diagnostic tool for determining kidney health. Urinalysis is a non-invasive test widely used in clinical settings. It can detect kidney disease much earlier, even when no symptoms exist.

Urinalysis – What Does It Say About Kidney Health?

Urinalysis combines 3 analytical components to provide crucial information about renal function. First, the gross assessment evaluates the colour of the urine. Healthy urine is usually clear and light yellow, but urine in red or brown hues, suggesting hematuria (blood in urine), or rare colors like green or purple, indicating infections or medication effects (e.g., Pseudomonas aeruginosa), can signal further pathological evaluation. Second, the urine dipstick test uses chemical reagents to measure specific gravity, pH, heme, leukocyte esterase, nitrite, albumin, and glucose. Elevated albumin levels may indicate proteinuria, a chronic kidney disease (CKD) marker, while glucosuria could suggest diabetes or proximal tubular dysfunction.

Third, microscopic examination of urine sediment reveals cellular and structural elements. Red blood cell (RBC) casts may point to glomerulonephritis, granular casts to acute tubular necrosis (ATN), and crystals (e.g., calcium oxalate) to nephrolithiasis.

Accurate results depend on proper specimen collection. During urine sample collection, collect a midstream sample in a sterile container. This sample is analyzed within 2 hours or refrigerated at 2-8°C to preserve integrity as improper handling can compromise diagnostic accuracy.

Specific patterns in urinalysis findings correlate with renal conditions. Hematuria with dysmorphic RBCs, RBC casts, and proteinuria strongly suggests proliferative glomerular disease, a potential medical emergency if kidney function declines rapidly.

Heavy proteinuria without significant hematuria may indicate nonproliferative glomerular disorders, such as diabetic nephropathy or amyloidosis. The presence of muddy brown granular casts in acute kidney injury (AKI) supports a diagnosis of ATN, while a near-normal urinalysis with impaired kidney function might suggest prerenal causes (e.g., dehydration) or obstruction.

The value of urinalysis lies in its ability to integrate with clinical history and other diagnostics, enabling early intervention. For instance, persistent albuminuria in urine can predict CKD progression, while timely detection of casts or crystals can offer definitive treatment for AKI or stone disease.

Regular urinalysis during check-ups is a proactive step in protecting your kidney health, which can potentially prevent severe outcomes like end-stage kidney disease. So, the next time you provide a urine sample, know that a urine exam is an excellent diagnostic tool for protecting your overall well-being.

(This article is authored by Dr. Madhav Hande, Consultant - Nephrology, Renal Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital Whitefield.)

