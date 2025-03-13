9 effective tips to lose weight with PCOS; Lifestyle, diet, and more

PCOS and weight loss is a challenge. But with the right changes in our life and diet, we can lose weight easily. We need to understand the mistakes that we generally do that sabotage our weight loss journey to implement these effective strategies.

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a very common hormonal disorder in women these days. This affects women of reproductive age and causes a delay in the menstrual cycle. One of the most common challenges faced by women with PCOS is weight gain. This can be challenging to manage due to hormonal imbalances and insulin resistance during PCOS. However, with simple changes in our daily lifestyle and diet, it is possible to manage weight and improve overall health. 

9 effective tips to lose weight with PCOS:

1. Reduce Carb Intake

Aim to have a balanced diet with all the nutrients and vitamins. You need to lower your carbohydrate intake, which can help in managing insulin levels and reduce the weight gain process. Instead of refined carbs and sugary foods, you can have whole grains, vegetables, and legumes. 

2. Eat More Fiber

Craving junk is never-ending, especially during PCOS. Aim to take foods that are fiber-rich. They help you feel fuller for longer periods and help in stabilizing blood sugar levels. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes to increase fiber intake in daily diet. 

3. Include Protein in Every Meal

Protein is very important to our body on a regular basis. This helps in regulating hunger hormones and keeps you feeling full and satisfied. You can include sources of protein like chicken, fish, tofu, etc., at moderate levels in your meals. 

4. Choose Healthy Fats

Healthy fats are essential to our body's functioning. These healthy fats are found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. Having these foods in your daily diet keeps you full and prevents you from craving junk. You need to replace healthy fats in the place of trans and saturated fats, which are found in junk and reheated oils.

5. Stay Hydrated

Hydration is the key to overall well-being. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to promote overall health. This can play a vital role in weight loss. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day and avoid sugary drinks. 

6. Exercise Regularly

Regular physical activity can improve insulin sensitivity and promote weight loss. This doesn't have to be rigorous gym training; you can include hobbies like cycling or swimming or even try to brisk walk every week. You can also include suitable yoga poses and moderate-intensity workouts that you can do at your home. 

7. Get Enough Sleep

Poor sleep can negatively impact hormones that regulate hunger and appetite in your body. Make sure you get 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to support the weight loss process.

8. Manage Stress

Chronic stress can lead to rapid weight gain and worsen PCOS symptoms. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing exercises, or spending time in nature to manage your stress. Stress can cause many health-related issues that can affect you long-term.

9. Consider Professional Guidance

Everyone is different, and everyone's bodies are different. For a better understanding, you can consult a healthcare provider like a dietitian to get personalized guidance and support for managing PCOS and weight. 

While there are common ways that work for the majority of people, the time period to gain results varies from one to another. It is important to stay consistent with the process and stay stress-free. 

