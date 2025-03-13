Healthy Festive Delights: 8 low calorie Indian sweets to savor

Lifestyle
A lighter version of kheer, this dessert uses roasted makhana instead of rice, making it a healthier and lower-calorie alternative to traditional kheer.
With minimal sugar and coconut, these energy balls are a healthy and tasty option, offering a guilt-free treat for festive celebrations.
A healthier take on the traditional Gajar ka Halwa, made with grated carrots, milk, and a light sweetener to reduce calories while maintaining flavor.
This protein-packed, low-calorie version of halwa is made from moong dal, offering a nutritious and delicious option for those watching their calorie intake.
A lighter dessert made with vermicelli, milk, and minimal sugar, Sevaiyan provides a sweet yet calorie-conscious option for any festive celebration.
A lighter version of Doodh Peda made with less sugar and condensed milk, flavored with cardamom, offers a healthier twist on this traditional sweet.
By using low-fat milk and replacing refined sugar with jaggery, Barfi can be enjoyed as a healthier, less-calorie-intensive version of the classic sweet.
A nutrient-packed dessert made with papaya and chia seeds, lightly sweetened with honey, offering a healthy and refreshing option for festive indulgence.
