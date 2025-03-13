Fitness Guide: Ideal duration to workout at the gym; Risks of overtime exercise

Read Full Article

Workout takes a major turn in maintaining physical fitness. With the increased awareness of fitness and health, people actually started taking time out of their busy schedules to workout. But there are many limitations to working out, such as ideal time. Hitting the gym has become a new normal, particularly among young people who frequent gyms, dedicating hours to strenuous workouts in pursuit of an appealing physique. But is prolonged, intense gym exercise truly beneficial? Could it potentially be detrimental to one’s health? Fitness professionals and experts warn people about the limitations of workouts. Let's understand the ideal duration and risks associated with overtime workouts.

Ideal duration to workout:

Recent years have witnessed a rapid increase in gym attendance, especially among the youth aged between 18 and 25. They are either influenced by fitness icons or bodybuilders showcased on social media as a flex. Aspiring to achieve these physiques, youngsters often engage in rigorous training for hours on end, which also makes them feel proud of their energy levels. However, exercising without proper guidance and knowledge can have adverse effects on health that can lead to severe and irreversible damages to your body.

Role of Warm-Up

Before any workout, even walking, warming up is important. Warm-up exercises prepare your body for the physical activity, which reduces the risk of injuries because cold muscles are prone to muscle strains, sprains, and tears during intense workouts. If you skip warm-up sessions, your muscles feel tight and are at high risk of injuries internally, which may result in weakness.

Fitness trainers advise that a gym workout lasting 45 minutes to 1 hour is sufficient for daily exercise and to stay fit. Exceeding this time frame can promote unnecessary stress on the body, potentially harming bone and muscle health. In their eagerness to build a muscular physique rapidly and quickly, many young people engage in prolonged, intense workout sessions by neglecting the potential negative effects on their bodies.

Risks of Overtime Exercise:

Physical Exhaustion: Constantly pushing yourself to work out for prolonged periods without adequate rest and energy can lead to physical exhaustion and decreased performance, which promotes weakness.

Mental Burnout: Overtraining your physical body can take a toll on your mental health too. It can also result in mental burnout, leading to decreased motivation and enjoyment of exercise, and soon it will start feeling like a punishment, and it breaks the consistency.

Increased Risk of Injuries: Exercising for too long without proper and required rest can increase the risk of muscle strains, sprains, and other injuries. Overtime workouts without proper rest can put excessive stress on your joints, leading to long-term damage.

Negative Impact on Health: Prolonged exercise can disrupt hormonal balance, affecting your overall health and well-being. Overtraining your body can weaken your immune system, making you more susceptible to illnesses.

