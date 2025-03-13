Vastu Tips! Use turmeric to attract Goddess Laxmi's blessings

Read Full Gallery

According to Vastu Shastra, following certain rules brings good fortune, say Vastu experts. They suggest many tips for happiness and peace in the home. Here are some tips to eliminate money problems. Follow them!

Turmeric to Attract Money

How to Use Turmeric to Attract Money: Vastu Shastra mentions many things to bring happiness and prosperity into the home. Vastu Shastra is very important in Hinduism. Accordingly, some rules related to turmeric are given in Vastu Shastra. Turmeric is a spice used in the kitchen

Turmeric:

According to Vastu, turmeric is considered very sacred. It not only improves health and skin tone but is also used in religious activities. Turmeric is also well known for its medicinal properties. Now let's see what to do with turmeric to attract money

Main Door:

According to Vastu Shastra, if you tie a turmeric cloth to the main door of your house, your financial situation will improve soon. According to Vastu, the main door of the house is a very important place. So, placing a piece of turmeric here will always bring positive energy into your home. Since turmeric is considered auspicious in Hinduism, hanging a piece of turmeric at the entrance of the house ensures that the blessings of Lakshmi Devi are always in your home

Turmeric in Box:

If you are facing money-related problems, turmeric can help solve your problem. According to Vastu Shastra, placing a piece of turmeric in your money box improves financial gains

Turmeric in Wallet:

According to Vastu Shastra, keeping a piece of turmeric in your pocket or purse ensures that the blessings of Lakshmi Devi, the goddess of wealth, are always with you. Also, turmeric saves your money

