IPL 2025: Shubman Gill to Yashasvi Jaiswal - 5 players who can break Virat Kohli's 973 runs record

Virat Kohli's 2016 IPL record of 973 runs remains unbroken and there are potential contenders to challenge this record in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 8:16 PM IST

Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli had his best IPL season in 2016, where he shattered several records, including most runs and highest batting average in the history of IPL. In the IPL 2016, Kohli amassed 973 runs, including 4 centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 81.08 in 16 matches. 

It’s been nine years since Virat Kohli achieved this historic feat and no batter has come close to breaking his record for most runs in a single IPL season. However, with IPL 2025 on the horizon, a new generation of players could challenge the former RCB skipper’s all-time record. There are certain players who could be a serious contender to break Kohli’s record of 973 runs in a single IPL season. 

Here are five players who could break Virat Kohli’s record

article_image2

Image Credit: ANI

1. Shubman Gill 

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill is making rapid strides in international cricket and IPL and has been considered successor to Virat Kohli. In IPL 2023, Shubman Gill came close to breaking Virat Kohli all-time season record of 973 runs, as he amassed 890 runs, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 59.33 in 17 matches. In the last season, the 25-year-old had a good outing, aggregating 426 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 38.73 in 12 matches. Gill had been performing consistently in the last five IPL seasons, aggregating over 400 runs in each season. With his consistency and ability to score big runs, Shubman Gill remains one of the strong contenders to shatter Virat Kohli’s record in the upcoming IPL season.


article_image3

Image Credit: ANI

2. Abhishek Sharma 

Another strong contender who can overtake Virat Kohli’s all-time record of 973 runs in a single season is Sunrisers Hyderabad power-hitter Abhishek Sharma. In the last IPL season, Abhishek had put up a brilliant performance with the bat, amassing 484 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 32.26 and an impressive strike rate of 204.21. He and Travis Head wreaked havoc with brute power-hitting and were the best opening pair in the last season.The 24-year-old has been considered a force to be reckoned with in T20 cricket ever since he played phenomenal record-breaking innings of 135 off 54 balls at an impressive strike rate of 250 in the third T20I against England in Dubai last month. Given his power-hitting brilliance and the ability to take on bowlers from ball one, Abhishek Sharma is expected to be a serious contender to break Kohli’s record if he maintains consistency throughout the season.

article_image4

Image Credit: ANI

3. Ruturaj Gaikwad 

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the consistent performers in the IPL over the last few seasons. He was the Orang Cap holder in IPL 2021 with 635 runs and continued his brilliant run of form in the following seasons. In his maiden IPL season as a captain last year, Gaikwad amassed 583 runs, including a century and four fifties, at an average of 53 in 14 matches. Though the 28-year-old did not have an ideal series in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, amassing just 123 runs in 5 matches, his track record in IPL suggests he has the ability to bounce back quickly. Given his consistency to maintain his form throughout the season over the last few years, Ruturaj Gaikwad can be considered one of the strong contenders to break Virat Kohli’s record.

article_image5

Image Credit: ANI

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal 

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as one of the most aggressive openers in the history of cricket. The left-handed pulled out every shot in his arsenal and took on bowlers fearlessly in the powerplay. Jaiswal had his best IPL season in 2023, amassing 625 runs, including a century and five fifties, at an average of 48.08 in 14 matches. In the following season last year, Jaiswal aggregated 435 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 31.07 in 15 matches. Over the last couple of seasons, the 23-year-old showcased his consistency. Yashasvi Jaiswal is considered one of the best talented batters in world cricket currently. If Jaiswal continues to maintain his consistency and play with an aggressive approach in IPL 2025, one should not be surprised if he breaks Virat Kohli’s record.

article_image6

Image Credit: ANI

5. Travis Head 

Travis Head cannot be made an exception when it comes to breaking Virat Kohli’s all-time record, given his explosive batting style and recent performances. Head had his best IPL season last year, amassing 567 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 191.55. Travis Head’s brute power-hitting was on display while forming a formidable partnership with Abhishek Sharma throughout the season. His attacking approach, coupled with his ability to dominate spin and pace, makes him one of the strong contenders to overtake Virat Kohli’s record of 973 runs in a single IPL season. If Australian flamboyant batter continues his blistering form and plays a full season, Travis Head could be a serious threat to Virat Kohli’s 9-year record in IPL

