Champions League: 3 reasons why Arsenal can upset Real Madrid in quarter-finals; Henry gives TOP advice

Arsenal face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, with defensive strength, Saka's return, and belief key to causing an upset.

Arsenal face a formidable challenge in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League as they prepare to take on 15-time European champions Real Madrid. The Gunners secured their spot in the last eight with a commanding 9-3 aggregate victory over PSV Eindhoven, while Madrid progressed after a controversial penalty shootout win against Atletico Madrid. Mikel Arteta’s side will be considered underdogs, especially with the second leg taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, there are key reasons why Arsenal can dare to dream of an upset against the Spanish giants.

One of Europe’s Best Defences Arsenal’s defensive solidity has been a cornerstone of their success this season. Despite injuries in attack, the Gunners boast one of the most resilient backlines in Europe. They have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League, and their Champions League record has been equally impressive. Only Inter Milan had a better defensive record in the group stage, with Arsenal keeping five clean sheets in eight matches. The return of Ben White from injury allows Arteta to potentially field a back four comprising White, Gabriel, William Saliba, and Jurrien Timber—a quartet that has proven to be highly effective when available. They will, however, need to be at their absolute best against a Real Madrid attack led by Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr.

Saka’s Return Could Be a Game-Changer Arsenal’s attacking depth has been tested by injuries, with Bukayo Saka’s absence being the most significant. The England international has been sidelined since December with a hamstring injury but is expected to return in time for both legs against Real Madrid. Despite his lengthy absence, Saka remains Arsenal’s second-top scorer this season and is only behind Mohamed Salah in Premier League assists. His return will not only strengthen the attack but also rekindle his excellent partnership with captain Martin Ødegaard. Arsenal have yet to lose a game this season when Saka and Ødegaard have started together, a statistic that will give fans hope heading into this massive tie.

Real Madrid’s Attacking Approach Could Suit Arsenal One of Arsenal’s biggest struggles this season has been breaking down teams that set up with a low defensive block. Manchester United and Everton have frustrated the Gunners with defensive tactics, but Real Madrid are unlikely to do the same. Carlo Ancelotti’s team prefers to play on the front foot, and that could leave gaps for Arsenal to exploit. Madrid’s recent defensive record suggests vulnerability, having conceded 52 shots on goal in their last five matches across all competitions. If Arsenal can be clinical in front of goal, they have a chance to hurt Los Blancos. Also read: Julian Alvarez's Champions League row: When Cristiano Ronaldo's 'volley penalty' sparked debate (WATCH)

Thierry Henry: The Only Way Arsenal Can Win Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who famously scored a stunning solo goal at the Bernabéu in 2006, has shared his advice on how the Gunners can pull off an upset. According to Henry, belief is the key. “I’ve been in that situation with a team with a tiny bit less talent,” Henry said. “When we drew Real Madrid, everyone laughed, especially in Spain. But if you go into the game not believing you can win, you might as well not play.” He cited examples of Leicester City winning the Premier League and Greece winning the Euros, emphasizing that a strong mindset is essential. “Even if you play the perfect game, it might not be enough. But you have to believe. Otherwise, don’t even step on the pitch.”

Arteta’s Rallying Cry Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta acknowledges the difficulty of the challenge but insists his side must be at their very best over both legs. “The first thing is that you have to be at your best for the two games, for every minute,” Arteta said. “Don’t give anything away, because they’re going to take it. The game is going to be decided in the boxes—individual talent, individual performances, and creating an unbelievable atmosphere at home.” The Gunners will need a near-perfect performance to overcome Real Madrid, but with their defensive strength, the return of Saka, and the right mentality, an upset is not beyond the realm of possibility.

