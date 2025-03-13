Moringa benefits: 6 ways to boost calcium naturally without tablets

Read Full Article

Moringa, also known as the drumstick tree, is called the "miracle tree''. Moringa is a powerhouse of nutrients, including calcium, which promotes bone health and overall well-being. If you're looking to increase your calcium intake without relying on slow methods, including moringa into your diet can be a natural and effective solution.

6 ways to use moringa to boost your calcium levels:

1. Add Moringa Powder to Smoothies

Morning rituals work like magic. Try to start your day with a fruit or vegetable or green smoothie and add a teaspoon of moringa powder to it. The calcium is obtained from the delicious twist without having to disappoint your taste buds for health.

2. Brew Moringa Tea

If you are a tea person who likes to start the day with tea, you can brew moringa leaves or moringa powder in hot water to make a calming and calcium-rich tea to boost your energy levels for the day. This tea intake can help you gain the benefits of moringa's calcium content.

3. Incorporate Moringa into Soups and Stews

Soups are soothing, and they are the best mid-snack items that keep you full and nutritious. You can add a little more moringa powder to the soups to add the flavor and blend it with various dishes. You can also add a pinch of moringa powder to your meals and stir-fries to promote a sufficient amount of moringa to give your body the calcium it needs.

4. Mix Moringa into Dough

If you take parathas or rotis for dinner, you can simply add moringa powder into the dough to make parathas or rotis. This is an easy and tasty way to include moringa in your foods to promote calcium content in your body.

5. Sprinkle Moringa on Salads

Salads have become trending due to their numerous benefits for health and fitness. You can sprinkle moringa powder on your salad or toss fresh moringa leaves into your greens with salads to add an extra shot of flavor. This adds an extra boost of calcium along with other nutrients to your meal.

6. Take Moringa Capsules or Tablets

If you prefer a simple and easy option due to your busy schedules, consider taking moringa capsules or tablets. This ensures you get a consistent dose of calcium and other health benefits without much effort.

