Brad Pitt 'happy' after finalizing divorce from Angelina Jolie, focused on romance with Ines de Ramon: Reports

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce in December 2024 after an eight-year battle. Pitt is happy, focused on his career, and in a great place with Ines de Ramon, while Jolie feels exhausted but relieved.
 

Brad Pitt moves on after finalizing divorce from Angelina Jolie, finds happiness with Ines de Ramon ddr
ANI |Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 8:08 PM IST

Brad Pitt is looking ahead after his divorce from Angelina Jolie was finalised. They both reached a divorce settlement in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle.

"Brad Pitt is happy that the divorce is behind him," a source said, adding, "Things are low-key for the family," according to People. The insider added that Pitt is "happy" in his relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, whom he has been dating since late 2022.

"They're in a great place," the source added. He is focused on his career as he prepares for the June 27 release of F1. "Life's good, no complaints," continued the source. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on September 19, 2016, after two years of marriage, as per the outlet.
Shortly after their divorce was finalised, on December 30, her divorce attorney, James Simon of Hersh Mannis, said that "Jolie was 'exhausted' but 'relieved' that it was over", reported People.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Simon said at the time. "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

After their split is official, Jolie and Pitt are still in a bitter battle over the French winery Chateau Miraval, which they used to own together. Pitt has denied being abusive to Jolie or their children.

The former spouses share six children: Maddox Chivan, 23; Pax Thien, 21; Zahara Marley, 20; Shiloh Nouvel, 18; and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, 16, reported People.

