Brad Pitt 'happy' after finalizing divorce from Angelina Jolie, focused on romance with Ines de Ramon: Reports

Read Full Article

Brad Pitt is looking ahead after his divorce from Angelina Jolie was finalised. They both reached a divorce settlement in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle.

"Brad Pitt is happy that the divorce is behind him," a source said, adding, "Things are low-key for the family," according to People. The insider added that Pitt is "happy" in his relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, whom he has been dating since late 2022.

Also read: Is Angelina Jolie dating Akala? Here's what British rapper has to say

"They're in a great place," the source added. He is focused on his career as he prepares for the June 27 release of F1. "Life's good, no complaints," continued the source. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on September 19, 2016, after two years of marriage, as per the outlet.

Shortly after their divorce was finalised, on December 30, her divorce attorney, James Simon of Hersh Mannis, said that "Jolie was 'exhausted' but 'relieved' that it was over", reported People.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Simon said at the time. "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

Also read: Angelina Jolie files new motion, claims Brad Pitt 'physically abused' her much before the 2016 plane incident

After their split is official, Jolie and Pitt are still in a bitter battle over the French winery Chateau Miraval, which they used to own together. Pitt has denied being abusive to Jolie or their children.

The former spouses share six children: Maddox Chivan, 23; Pax Thien, 21; Zahara Marley, 20; Shiloh Nouvel, 18; and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, 16, reported People.

Latest Videos