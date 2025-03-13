8 fascinating benefits of magnesium : Best foods for diabetes care, brain health, and more

Including magnesium-rich foods into your diet can help you gain these amazing health benefits. Understand the amazing health benefits that you can gain from Magnesium.

8 fascinating benefits of magnesium : Best foods for diabetes care, brain health, and more MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Our body needs enough nutrients to function on a daily basis. Among the vitamins like A, B, C, D, and E, a mineral Magnesium plays a crucial role in more than 300 biochemical processes in the body. Despite its importance in the body's regular functions, people often tend to take minimal amounts that fall short in daily intake. Here are the eight amazing health benefits of magnesium that prove why this mineral is essential for a daily diet.

 8 fascinating benefits of Magnesium:

1. Promotes brain functioning:

Magnesium helps in regulating neurotransmitters; they are chemicals that convey messages all over your nervous system and brain. This mineral is vital for maintaining normal brain function and also improves learning, memory, and emotional stability.

2. Promotes heart health:

Your heart relies on magnesium to maintain a regular and stable rate of heartbeat. Magnesium helps in balancing calcium in your body. Calcium is a vital mineral for cardiac contractions, ensuring a steady and healthy heartbeat and promoting cardiovascular health. Adequate magnesium intake can reduce the risk of hypertension, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases.

3. Promotes Muscle Function:

Magnesium aids in proper contraction and relaxation of muscles, preventing muscle cramps and spasms by maintaining adequate levels of calcium. This mineral is very important for athletes and people engaged in high physical activities.

4. Promotes Bone Health:

Magnesium also aids in promoting bone health. Approximately 60% of the body's magnesium is stored in the bones. Magnesium works in tandem with calcium and vitamin D to strengthen bones, elevate bone density, and prevent osteoporosis and weak bones.

ALSO READ:  Weight loss guide: 5 kitchen spices that can help in effective weight loss

5. Promotes Sleep Quality:

Magnesium gives a calming effect on the nervous system, and it also helps in the production of neurotransmitters that contribute to relaxed and sound sleep. It is important to consume an adequate amount of magnesium to improve sleep quality and also deal with insomnia.

6. Balances Blood Sugar Levels:

Magnesium plays a key role in balancing blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity for diabetic patients. It helps the body to metabolize carbohydrates and fats, making sure that glucose levels are stable in the bloodstream.

7. Deals with Stress and Anxiety:

Magnesium helps regulate neurotransmitters that influence mood and lower cortisol levels, the body's stress hormone. This mineral promotes relaxation of nerves, reducing symptoms of anxiety and improving mental health.

Magnesium rich foods for daily diet:

Magnesium rich foods are crucial for maintaining optimal health and overall well-being. The excellent sources of magnesium include leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale. Nuts and seeds such as almonds and pumpkin seeds are good source of magnesium. Whole grains like brown rice and quinoa. Additionally, legumes such as black beans and lentils, and fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, also provide good amount of magnesium to your body.

Ideal intake of Magnesium:

Infants:

0-6 months: 30 mg

7-12 months: 75 mg

Children:

1-3 years: 80 mg

4-8 years: 130 mg

9-13 years: 240 mg

Adolescents:

Boys 14-18 years: 410 mg

Girls 14-18 years: 360 mg

Adults:

Men 19-30 years: 400 mg

Women 19-30 years: 310 mg

Men 31+ years: 420 mg

Women 31+ years: 320 mg

Pregnant Women:

350-360 mg

ALSO READ:  Mental health: 7 reliable Yoga poses to increased productivity and clarity

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Moringa benefits: 6 ways to boost calcium naturally without tablets MEG

Moringa benefits: 6 ways to boost calcium naturally without tablets

9 effective tips to lose weight with PCOS; Lifestyle, diet, and more MEG

9 effective tips to lose weight with PCOS; Lifestyle, diet, and more

Fitness Guide: Ideal duration to workout at the gym; Risks of overtime exercise MEG

Fitness Guide: Ideal duration to workout at the gym; Risks of overtime exercise

Attukal Pongala 2025: How to make traditional Mandaputtu as an offering for Goddess Bhagavathy Check recipe anr

Attukal Pongala 2025: How to make traditional Mandaputtu as an offering for Goddess Bhagavathy? Check recipe

Kitchen Hacks: 5 best ways to reseal food packets and keep them fresh SRI

Kitchen Hacks: 5 best ways to reseal food packets and keep them fresh

Recent Stories

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi ATG

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on Indias Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him insecure (WATCH) HRD

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on India's Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him 'insecure' (WATCH)

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025 ATG

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025

This Holi, UP's 'Golden Gujiya' adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg shk

This Holi, UP's ‘Golden Gujiya’ adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon