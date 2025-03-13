8 fascinating benefits of magnesium : Best foods for diabetes care, brain health, and more

Read Full Article

Our body needs enough nutrients to function on a daily basis. Among the vitamins like A, B, C, D, and E, a mineral Magnesium plays a crucial role in more than 300 biochemical processes in the body. Despite its importance in the body's regular functions, people often tend to take minimal amounts that fall short in daily intake. Here are the eight amazing health benefits of magnesium that prove why this mineral is essential for a daily diet.

8 fascinating benefits of Magnesium:

1. Promotes brain functioning:

Magnesium helps in regulating neurotransmitters; they are chemicals that convey messages all over your nervous system and brain. This mineral is vital for maintaining normal brain function and also improves learning, memory, and emotional stability.

2. Promotes heart health:

Your heart relies on magnesium to maintain a regular and stable rate of heartbeat. Magnesium helps in balancing calcium in your body. Calcium is a vital mineral for cardiac contractions, ensuring a steady and healthy heartbeat and promoting cardiovascular health. Adequate magnesium intake can reduce the risk of hypertension, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases.

3. Promotes Muscle Function:

Magnesium aids in proper contraction and relaxation of muscles, preventing muscle cramps and spasms by maintaining adequate levels of calcium. This mineral is very important for athletes and people engaged in high physical activities.

4. Promotes Bone Health:

Magnesium also aids in promoting bone health. Approximately 60% of the body's magnesium is stored in the bones. Magnesium works in tandem with calcium and vitamin D to strengthen bones, elevate bone density, and prevent osteoporosis and weak bones.

ALSO READ: Weight loss guide: 5 kitchen spices that can help in effective weight loss

5. Promotes Sleep Quality:

Magnesium gives a calming effect on the nervous system, and it also helps in the production of neurotransmitters that contribute to relaxed and sound sleep. It is important to consume an adequate amount of magnesium to improve sleep quality and also deal with insomnia.

6. Balances Blood Sugar Levels:

Magnesium plays a key role in balancing blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity for diabetic patients. It helps the body to metabolize carbohydrates and fats, making sure that glucose levels are stable in the bloodstream.

7. Deals with Stress and Anxiety:

Magnesium helps regulate neurotransmitters that influence mood and lower cortisol levels, the body's stress hormone. This mineral promotes relaxation of nerves, reducing symptoms of anxiety and improving mental health.

Magnesium rich foods for daily diet:

Magnesium rich foods are crucial for maintaining optimal health and overall well-being. The excellent sources of magnesium include leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale. Nuts and seeds such as almonds and pumpkin seeds are good source of magnesium. Whole grains like brown rice and quinoa. Additionally, legumes such as black beans and lentils, and fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, also provide good amount of magnesium to your body.

Ideal intake of Magnesium:

Infants:

0-6 months: 30 mg

7-12 months: 75 mg

Children:

1-3 years: 80 mg

4-8 years: 130 mg

9-13 years: 240 mg

Adolescents:

Boys 14-18 years: 410 mg

Girls 14-18 years: 360 mg

Adults:

Men 19-30 years: 400 mg

Women 19-30 years: 310 mg

Men 31+ years: 420 mg

Women 31+ years: 320 mg

Pregnant Women:

350-360 mg

ALSO READ: Mental health: 7 reliable Yoga poses to increased productivity and clarity

Latest Videos