Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Heart Day 2022: Are women less prone to heart attacks?

    We spoke to Dr Ravikanth, Senior Cardiologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, on the occasion of World Heart Day about women having heart problems and more

    World Heart Day 2022: Are women less prone to heart attacks? RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Medical experts and health observers say “yes.” Apart from infectious diseases, heart disease is the second leading cause of death in our country annually. Fifty per cent of Indian men who die of heart attacks are under fifty.

    Half of these people's lives end within 40 years. Moreover, if we look at the details of the increase in heart disease cases in the country, the number of men is higher than women.

    Also Read: Is drinking coffee safe for pregnant women? Find out here

    In our global study, we discovered that while women used prevention strategies more frequently, men used invasive strategies such as percutaneous coronary intervention and coronary artery bypass surgery more regularly. Women develop cardiovascular disease 7 to 10 years later than men.

    Endogenous estrogen exposure during the fertile period of life is thought to delay the onset of atherosclerotic disease in women. Before menopause, the CHD event rate in women is low and is primarily due to smoking.  

    Also Read: Skincare Alert: Balance between inner and outer self can create magic, try this out!

    Women in early menopause (age 40) have a two-year lower life expectancy than women in normal or late menopause. According to the Women's Ischemia Syndrome Evaluation (WISE) study, young women with endogenous estrogen deficiency have a sevenfold increase in coronary artery risk.

    Oestrogens influence several metabolic factors, including lipids, inflammatory markers, and the coagulant system.

    Systolic blood pressure rises more sharply in older women than in men, which may be related to the decline in estrogen levels during menopause. 14-16 The renin-angiotensin system is upregulated after menopause, increasing plasma renin activity. Postmenopausal women have higher salt sensitivity and sympathetic activity than premenopausal women.

    Also Read: Prime reasons causing rise in heart attack: Lack of proper sleep, food and exercise

    Women have a lower relative risk of hypercholesterolemia than men at a younger age. Cardiovascular disease is women's leading cause of death and is still largely undiagnosed and untreated.

    To improve therapeutic strategies and outcomes in women, health care professionals must be more aware of the differences in the presentation of angina pectoris and ACS between men and women and gender-based interpretation of diagnostic tests. When appropriate, cardiology guidelines should be more focused on gender differences.

    -          

     

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for September 29 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 29, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 29 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 29, 2022: Taurus to have superb day; be careful Libra, Aquarius

    Durga Puja Special: Learn how to cook Kolkata-style Chilli Chicken and Chilli Shrimps (Recipes Alert) RBA

    Durga Puja Special: Learn how to cook Kolkata-style Chilli Chicken and Chilli Shrimps (Recipes Alert)

    Want to improve your sex life Here are 5 yoga poses you can try sur

    Want to improve your sex life? Here are 5 yoga poses you can try

    Do you think your partner is lying Simple ways to deal with a pathological liar in a relationship sur

    Do you think your partner is lying? Simple ways to deal with a pathological liar in a relationship

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for September 29 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 29, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 29 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 29, 2022: Taurus to have superb day; be careful Libra, Aquarius

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: KL Rahul-Suryakumar Yadav hand India opening lead in low-scoring entertainer against South Africa, social media in joyous mood-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Rahul-Suryakumar hand India opening lead in low-scoring entertainer

    R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General for India

    R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General for India

    OnePlus Nord smartwatch to be priced under Rs 10000 Know specs and other details gcw

    OnePlus Nord smartwatch to be priced under Rs 10,000? Know specs and other details

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy

    Video Icon