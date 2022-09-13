Skincare Alert: Balance between inner and outer self can create magic, try this out!

Skin is the largest organ of the human body and it is important to take care of it, Especially with so much pollution around you. Here is a routine which you might like to follow for clear and glowing skin.

Having a good skincare routine helps to keep your skin healthy and glowing, it can also prevent acne, wrinkles etc. A skincare routine is a way of preventing your skin from all the harshness your skin will go through in a day. Skincare doesn’t only depend on the products you use but also on the food you intake, water and the amount of sleep you get every day.

It is always advisable to consult a dermatologist to gain better knowledge about your skin. Skincare is the time you give to yourself, which is also beneficial for your mental health. Here is a simple routine you can follow to make your skin healthier and fresh -

Wash your face regularly -

Be gentle and wash your face with a face wash which is suitable for your skin type. Removing all the dust that has settled on your skin is important. If you have applied make-up first remove your make-up and rinse your face gently.

Use SPF daily -

Protecting your skin from the sun is the most important part of your routine. Using sunscreen can help you from preventing wrinkles, signs of ageing etc.

Exercise -

After exercising your skin gets a natural glow. Exercising can also help during hormonal changes affecting your skin healthily. Exercising can be as simple as walking or jogging daily.





Drink water-

Drinking water of at least 2 litres per day can help you remove all the toxins from your body and prevent many skin-related complications.



Healthy diet -

Skincare docent only depends on the products you use but also on the food you intake. Having many colours on your plate and following a balanced diet is important.

Having a peaceful mind can also have a great impact on your skin. Start your skincare routine today, it is never too late to start something new.