Is drinking coffee safe for pregnant women? Find out here

We have heard many information about what a pregnant woman should do and what she shouldn’t do. And one of them is, should a pregnant woman drink coffee? Let's find out.

Coffee is a drink prepared from roasted coffee beans, and the smell of these roasted beans is a favourite among many. Many people's day remains incomplete without a cup of coffee. People prefer their coffee on a specific day. Some want this coffee brewed on a French press, and some prefer a Filter Kappi. However, is coffee safe to drink for pregnant women? Are there any side effects?

Pregnant women are recommended to have nutritious and healthy food, which helps the baby’s growth and keeps them healthy. Habits like consuming alcohol or smoking are prohibited strictly during pregnancy. But the consumption of coffee during pregnancy is a confession.

According to some research, drinking coffee during pregnancy, especially if it's above 200 mg, may lead to complications in the baby’s health. One of the studies titled ‘coffee consumption during pregnancy- what do gynaecologists know? It tells us that consuming coffee above the recommended level can slow down the metabolism during pregnancy.

It is said that 2-3 cups of coffee have antihypertensive properties and affect the nervous and digestive systems. Studies also tell that high consumption of caffeine can lead to obesity.

The amount of caffeine consumed by the mother could also affect the newborn. A study has warned that caffeine consumption during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature pregnancy, and premature birth.



It is always advisable to talk to your gynaecologist and know the proper levels of caffeine that can be consumed.