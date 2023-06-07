World Food Safety Day: How to properly store vegetarian and non-vegetarian in refrigerators?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Every year on June 7, there is a celebration of World Food Safety Day to raise awareness of food safety. Since one in ten people worldwide get sick from a food-borne illness every year, food safety rules are very important in keeping us safe.
     

    World Food Safety Day: How to properly store vegetarian And non-vegetarian in the refrigerator? ADC
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) announced a new theme for its annual Food Safety Day event. "Food Standards Save Lives" is the topic for World Food Safety Day in 2023. It highlights how crucial food standards are for protecting lives and avoiding food contamination. Let's examine one of the most frequent things that occasionally confounds us on this World Food Safety Day: how to properly store both vegetables and non-vegetables in the refrigerator.

    How Should Veggies And Non-Veggies Be Stored In The Fridge? Maintaining the freshness of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods in the refrigerator requires proper storage. Fruits and vegetables should be kept in the refrigerator's cold drawers to prevent drying out. Contrarily, to prevent juices from spilling and contaminating other products in the refrigerator, meat and fish should be kept in containers or tightly wrapped in plastic wrap or foil. 

    For vegetables:

    • When storing vegetables, be sure to wash them thoroughly before putting them in the refrigerator.
    •  It is also important to keep vegetables away from raw meat and fish.
    It is also important to keep vegetables away from raw meat and fish, as these can become contaminated and spoil faster.


    For non-vegetarian products:

    • Always store non-vegetarian foods such as meat, fish and poultry in separate closed containers or bags.
    • Place these containers on the top shelf of the refrigerator where they are unlikely to drip onto other foods.
    • Non-vegetarian products should also be stored separately from vegetables to avoid cross-contamination.  

    Also, be sure to check the temperature in your refrigerator to make sure it's set to the right level to keep your food fresh.   

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
