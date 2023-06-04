German Shepherd to Golden Retriever-7 dog breeds most prone to cancer

Lifestyle
Cancer is commonly seen in dogs, especially among purebreds. While cancer can attack any dog at any age, several breeds have a greater incidence of the illness.
They are gorgeous, lively, and sociable dogs who are popular as family pets. Lymphoma and hemangiosarcoma are two severe cancers that are frequently found in this breed.
German shepherds have long been a popular breed among dog owners and trainers. Unfortunately, this intelligent dog breed is prone to cancer, particularly hemangiosarcoma.
Labrador Retrievers are loyal and pleasant companions that make wonderful family pets, hunting dogs, and service animals. These dogs are prone to lymphoma.
This breed is prone to urinary tract infections. It is at a higher risk of developing bladder cancer if exposed to lawn chemicals such as pesticides and herbicides regularly.
Boxers are loyal and friendly dogs who make excellent family pets. Unfortunately, mast cell tumours are, slow-growing cancer most commonly found on the skin of this breed.
Rottweilers are recognised for their strength and ability to protect. Unfortunately, they are prone to osteosarcomas, lymphoma, mast cell tumours, and hemangiosarcomas.
They are gentle household pets recognised for their elegant looks and hunting abilities. Cancer, cardiomyopathy, and stomach torsion are just a few health issues they face.