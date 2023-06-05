Lemonade to Iced Tea: 7 hydrating cool drinks

Lifestyle
Lemonade is a classic staple drink of summer that prevents dehydration. Here are 7 refreshing drinks to have summer.
Iced tea aids in feeling fresh and cool during summer. It helps lower body temperature and improves blood circulation.
Perfect for gut and an all-time staple, chaas is incomplete without curry leaves, ginger, mint leaves, and cumin. It is an all-time favourite staple drink in India.
The favourite summer drink that instantly wakes you is undoubtedly sugarcane juice. It is rich in antioxidants, iron, magnesium, calcium, etc.
Coconut water keeps you fresh and is high in potassium which aids in removing extra sodium from your body.
High in antioxidants, this refreshing kokum juice helps to reduce heat, indigestion and acidity.
Mango pulp squished and blended with some cumin and mint leaves, you can have aam panna any time of day in the summer.