Lifestyle

Lemonade to Iced Tea: 7 hydrating cool drinks

Lemonade is a classic staple drink of summer that prevents dehydration. Here are 7 refreshing drinks to have summer.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Iced Tea

Iced tea aids in feeling fresh and cool during summer. It helps lower body temperature and improves blood circulation.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Buttermilk

Perfect for gut and an all-time staple, chaas is incomplete without curry leaves, ginger, mint leaves, and cumin. It is an all-time favourite staple drink in India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Sugarcane Juice

The favourite summer drink that instantly wakes you is undoubtedly sugarcane juice. It is rich in antioxidants, iron, magnesium, calcium, etc.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Coconut water

Coconut water keeps you fresh and is high in potassium which aids in removing extra sodium from your body.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Kokum juice

High in antioxidants, this refreshing kokum juice helps to reduce heat, indigestion and acidity.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Aam Panna

Mango pulp squished and blended with some cumin and mint leaves, you can have aam panna any time of day in the summer.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One